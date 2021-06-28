Ontex Group NV Announces Offering of €580 Million Senior Notes

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) (“Ontex”), a leading global manufacturer of branded and retailer brand hygienic disposable products, announces the launch of an offering of €580 million in aggregate principal amount of its euro-denominated fixed-rate senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), in a private placement to investors outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Ontex intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with borrowings under a new syndicated term loan facility, to repay certain of its existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

