checkAd

Ontex Group NV Announces Offering of €580 Million Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 08:17  |  54   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) (“Ontex”), a leading global manufacturer of branded and retailer brand hygienic disposable products, announces the launch of an offering of €580 million in aggregate principal amount of its euro-denominated fixed-rate senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), in a private placement to investors outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Ontex intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with borrowings under a new syndicated term loan facility, to repay certain of its existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States or elsewhere, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States in connection with this transaction.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of EU Regulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to retail investors in the European Economic Area ("EEA") or the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following persons: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by EU Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise make them available to a retail investor in the EEA or in the United Kingdom has been prepared and, therefore, offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

Seite 1 von 3


Ontex Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ontex Group NV Announces Offering of €580 Million Senior Notes Regulatory News: Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) (“Ontex”), a leading global manufacturer of branded and retailer brand hygienic disposable products, announces the launch of an offering of €580 million in aggregate principal …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
2021 Travelers Championship Generates More Than $2 Million for Charity
Elior Group Announces Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Enrolled in the UK in a Phase I Trial with TG4050 (myvac ...
McAfee to Deliver Consumer Security to Samsung PC Users with McAfee LiveSafe
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:20 Uhr
Ontex Group NV Announces Disclosure of additional information in connection with current refinancing of the Group’s debt
21.06.21
Ontex: Returning to Value Creation – Progress Update
17.06.21
Ontex Launches Smart Diaper Service That Enhances Continence Care Efficiency and Dignity