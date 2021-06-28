checkAd

Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover

THE BID COMMITTEE UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THE SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT THE OFFER FROM HANOVER.

This statement is made by the bid committee of the board of directors of ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (”ZetaDisplay”) pursuant to Rule II.19 of the Nasdaq Stockholm Takeover Rules (the ”Takeover Rules”).

The Offer

Today, 28 June 2021 Hanover Active Equity Fund II S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF through Alpha Acquisition AB (the ”Offeror”) announced a public offer of SEK 27 in cash per share to the shareholders of ZetaDisplay (the ”Offer”).

The Offer price represents a premium of:

  • 68 per cent in relation to the closing price for ZetaDisplay’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm on 30 March 2021, which was the last day of trading prior to ZetaDisplay’s announcement of a review of strategic alternatives for ZetaDisplay;
  • 27 per cent in relation to the closing price for ZetaDisplay’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm on 24 June 2021, which was the last day of trading prior to the announcement of the Offer; and
  • 47 per cent in relation to the volume weighted average price for ZetaDisplay’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm during a period of 180 trading days prior to the announcement of the Offer.

The acceptance period for the Offer is expected to commence on 16 July 2021 and end on 3 September 2021. The acceptance period may be extended. Completion of the Offer is not subject to any conditions to completion.

For further information regarding the Offer, see www.hanoverinvestors.com/microsite-disclaimer-ensw.

The process undertaken by the bid committee to evaluate the Offer

On 31 March 2021 the board of directors announced that it had decided to conduct a review of strategic alternatives for ZetaDisplay with the purpose of creating best possible value for the shareholders. Within the scope of the review, the board of directors has received non-binding proposals from potential bidders.

In evaluating the Offer, the bid committee has considered a number of factors which the committee considers relevant. These factors include, but are not limited to, ZetaDisplay’s current strategic and financial position, prevailing market conditions and operational opportunities and challenges, the company’s expected future development and opportunities and risks related thereto and valuation methods normally used to evaluate public offerings of listed companies, including how the Offer values ZetaDisplay in relation to comparable listed companies and comparable transactions, bid premiums in previous public takeover offers on Nasdaq Stockholm, the stock market’s expectations regarding the company and the bid committee’s view of the company’s value based on its expected future dividends and cash flows. Not least, the bid committee has taken into account that the Offer is the result of a competitive process.

