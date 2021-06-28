checkAd

i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 08:20  |  76   |   |   

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.Noel Gas WellFollowing completion of …

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.

Noel Gas Well

Following completion of construction and tie-in operations, the A-52-G horizontal gas well located on the Company's Noel acreage in Northeast British Columbia was brought on-stream on 17 June 2021. Production from the well has averaged 650 boepd since start-up on a ¼' downhole choke, exceeding initial expectations by 30%. Reserves additions associated with this location will be booked in i3's 2021 year-end reserves update, and the Company is currently evaluating potential offsetting development locations.

Clearwater Drilling

The Marten Hills 01-12-075-26W4 well targeting the Clearwater play was spud on 15 June 2021. As of 26 June, five of eight horizontal lateral sections, averaging 1661 m in length, have been drilled in the Clearwater formation from this wellbore, and operations have progressed on time and on budget. All laterals drilled have encountered clean upper shoreface sandstone ranging from 24% to 27% porosity and all have encountered oil as evidenced by oil shows on cuttings. The well is currently being drilled, and upon finishing the eighth lateral the rig will be demobilised and relocated to spud the second well in this Marten Hills Clearwater drilling programme at 02-12-075-26W4. Production is expected to commence during July.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented:

'We are very pleased with the initial production performance of the Noel well, which has exceeded expectations, will contribute to year-end reserves additions and has de-risked similar offsetting drilling locations. Operations in Marten Hills have proceeded exceptionally well and we look forward to bringing these wells onto production in late July.'

END

Qualified Person's Statement

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, i3 discloses that Majid Shafiq is the qualified person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this document. He graduated with a Master's Degree in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University in 1988 and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Majid Shafiq consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Seite 1 von 2
Benzin jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.Noel Gas WellFollowing completion of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Operating Hashrate Increases 380%, Over 1.7 EH/s, With the Delivery of ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private ...
Condor Gold Plc ("Condor", "Condor Gold" or the "Company") 14.9m True Width at 3.94g/t Gold ...
Amex Drills Highest Grade Assay at Perron - Reports 79.22 g/t Gold over 6.15 Metres Including ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Update on Summer Drill Program for the Ashram Rare Earth and ...
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.21
SBM Offshore completes US$1.05 billion financing of Prosperity
24.06.21
Condor Announces Director Election Results
24.06.21
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No June Cash Distribution
24.06.21
Corvus Gold Returns 118m @ 1.84 g/t Gold including 82m @ 2.01 g/t Gold and 10.7m @ 3.18 g/t Gold from Mother Lode Deposit, Eastern Bullfrog Gold District, Nevada
23.06.21
NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces That Energy Exploration Veteran Gerry Sheehan Joins the Board of Directors
23.06.21
TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces an Operations Update
22.06.21
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Commencement of the 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
21.06.21
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
21.06.21
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
21.06.21
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer