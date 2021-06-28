Ontex Group NV Announces Disclosure of additional information in connection with current refinancing of the Group’s debt
Regulatory News:
Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) (“Ontex”) announces today that, in connection with the current refinancing of the Group’s debt, it has disclosed certain additional business and financial information, including certain non-GAAP financial information, concerning Ontex and its subsidiaries as of and for the three and twelve month periods ended March 31, 2021, to shareholders of Ontex. A copy of such additional information is published on Ontex’s Investor Relations website at https://ontex.com/investors/.
