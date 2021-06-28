checkAd

Ontex Group NV Announces Disclosure of additional information in connection with current refinancing of the Group’s debt

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 08:20  |  43   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) (“Ontex”) announces today that, in connection with the current refinancing of the Group’s debt, it has disclosed certain additional business and financial information, including certain non-GAAP financial information, concerning Ontex and its subsidiaries as of and for the three and twelve month periods ended March 31, 2021, to shareholders of Ontex. A copy of such additional information is published on Ontex’s Investor Relations website at https://ontex.com/investors/.



Ontex Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ontex Group NV Announces Disclosure of additional information in connection with current refinancing of the Group’s debt Regulatory News: Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) (“Ontex”) announces today that, in connection with the current refinancing of the Group’s debt, it has disclosed certain additional business and financial information, including …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
2021 Travelers Championship Generates More Than $2 Million for Charity
Elior Group Announces Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Enrolled in the UK in a Phase I Trial with TG4050 (myvac ...
Ontex Group NV Announces Offering of €580 Million Senior Notes
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:17 Uhr
Ontex Group NV Announces Offering of €580 Million Senior Notes
21.06.21
Ontex: Returning to Value Creation – Progress Update
17.06.21
Ontex Launches Smart Diaper Service That Enhances Continence Care Efficiency and Dignity