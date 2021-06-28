checkAd

Azelio initiates collaboration with US-based MMR Constructors for joint energy storage projects

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 08:34  |  39   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between Azelio and MMR Constructors (MMR) with the intention to develop projects combining Azelio's long-duration energy storage, TES.POD, with solar PV to supply customer with renewable energy around-the-clock. The collaboration aims at an installed capacity of 250 MWh of Azelio's TES.POD by 2027, starting with a small scale installation in 2022.  

MMR is an industry leader in instrumentation and electrical construction, maintenance, and technical services, based in the US and with a global footprint of projects completed in 36 countries. In support of expanding its business offering in North America, a collaboration is initiated with Azelio as a system integrator in energy projects using Azelio's energy storage solution, TES.POD, coupled with solar PV.

Azelio's energy storage solution, TES.POD, stores renewable energy in recycled aluminum. The energy is dispatched on demand from the storage to a Stirling engine, supplying electricity and heat with zero emission during night and at times during the day when direct production is not sufficient.

"We are proud to initiate a collaboration with a leading industrial player as MMR. Our TES.POD can add a lot of value in the renewable transition and with MMR's experience and broad know-how, we look forward to further develop our collaboration", says Jonas Eklind, CEO of Azelio.

For further information, contact

Jonas Eklind – CEO
Email: jonas.eklind@azelio.com   
Tel: +46 709 40 35 80                                      

Ralf Wiesenberg - VP Business Development
Email: ralf.wiesenberg@azelio.com 
 Tel: +34 699 30 86 36

About Azelio

Azelio specializes in energy storage with electricity and heat production. The technology is revolutionary in that the energy becomes dispatchable, making renewable energy available around the clock. The energy is stored in recycled aluminium from which it is converted into electricity and heat with a total efficiency of up to 90 percent. The solution is scalable, sustainable, and cost-efficient from 0.1 MW up to 100 MW. Azelio has approx. 170 employees with headquarters in Gothenburg, production in Uddevalla (Sweden) and development centers in Gothenburg and Åmål (Sweden), as well as presence in Stockholm, Beijing, Madrid and Ouarzazate (Morocco). Azelio is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser: +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se. More about Azelio: www.azelio.com  

About MMR

MMR is the industry leader in instrumentation and electrical construction, maintenance, and technical services. Under the leadership of President and CEO James "Pepper" Rutland, MMR continues to grow both regionally and nationally with over 30 branch offices throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Qatar, Venezuela, Ecuador, Guyana and Panamá. For more information on MMR or to inquire about services offered, please visit our brochure, website or call 1-800-880-5090. Like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/azelio/r/azelio-initiates-collaboration-with-us-based-mmr-constructors-for-joint-energy-storage-projects,c3374753

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16031/3374753/1437228.pdf

Azelio_MMR_MoU_ENG_Final

https://news.cision.com/azelio/i/azelio-s-thermal-energy-storage,c2929 ...

Azelio's Thermal Energy Storage




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Azelio initiates collaboration with US-based MMR Constructors for joint energy storage projects STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between Azelio and MMR Constructors (MMR) with the intention to develop projects combining Azelio's long-duration energy storage, TES.POD, with solar PV to supply …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modulaire Group announces acquisition by Brookfield Business Partners
Oleg Bourlakov obituary
BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 to Go Ahead in 'All Online' Format
European Wellness Aesthetic Academy and Asia e University Collaborate to Elevate the Global Beauty ...
Samtrade FX Boosts Management Team with Appointment of Financial Services Veteran - Richard Dyason ...
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Storytel and The Conan Doyle Estate in exclusive agreement - bestselling author Anthony Horowitz ...
Targovax to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition
Azelio initiates collaboration with US-based MMR Constructors for joint energy storage projects
Kinan to Enhance Customer Experience with Yardi Technology
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
HH Global to acquire Adare International
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus