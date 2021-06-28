checkAd

Two of the Largest Global Insurance Companies Select Award-Winning CCM Solution Quadient Inspire

Paris, June 28, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that it has secured two of the largest insurance companies in the USA and France this month. Both organizations have selected Quadient Inspire, the leading Customer Communications Management (CCM) solution.

In the United States, one of the top three U.S. property and casualty insurance firms has decided to adopt Quadient’s award-winning CCM solution as their platform for all claims communications. This contract is one of the largest deals in the CCM industry in the past 5 years, and contributes to solidify Quadient’s market leadership position, with now three of the top four U.S. insurance companies standardizing on Quadient Inspire. In Europe, a French-based international insurance group, one of the largest mutual insurance companies in the world has also made the choice to implement Quadient Inspire.

Quadient Inspire is a purpose-built platform for companies with very large communication volumes, where scale is a critical requirement. As part of Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation solutions portfolio, it contributes to powering more than 1 billion customer-facing communications and interactions every day and to the operations of more than 8,300 customers around the world. The best-of-breed suite of business communications management software, which addresses the needs of businesses of all sizes, spans CCM, customer experience management (CXM), accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR).

We are honored that these two leading high-profile insurers have put their trust in Quadient for the creation, digitalization and delivery of compliant customer communications at scale,” said Geoffrey Godet, Quadient’s chief executive officer. Our software solutions enable companies to transform their communication and business process flows, enhancing the experience delivered to their customers. In a highly fragmented and competitive market, we take particular pride on these two leaders choosing Quadient as their trusted partner to deliver powerful customer communications, and support them in their transition to a more digitalized customer journey.

The Quadient Inspire suite is the only solution on the market that offers any-premise deployments, with fully SaaS (software-as-a-service) and hybrid solutions. It includes Inspire Evolve, a stand-alone SaaS solution, Inspire Flex, an on premise and hybrid cloud solution, and Inspire Journey, a SaaS customer journey mapping and orchestration solution.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient            Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager   Director of Media & Communications
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590   +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com     sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Disclaimer

