checkAd

Share repurchase programme                          

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 08:43  |  25   |   |   

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 1,495,661 284.31 425,226,922
21 June 2021 14,100 302.73 4,268,482
22 June 2021 14,000 304.79 4,267,014
23 June 2021 13,900 305.65 4,248,496
24 June 2021 13,900 306.75 4,263,831
25 June 2021 13,900 310.37 4,314,196
Accumulated under the programme 1,565,461 285.28 446,588,940

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,565,461 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.16% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                                
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Share repurchase programme                           The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Modulaire Group
Festi hf.: Endurkaup vika 42
RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group places France at the heart of its industrial strategy for EV batteries
Orphazyme announces restructuring to focus resources on supporting a path forward for arimoclomol ...
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Appointment of Corporate Broker
Roche’s ENSPRYNG approved by European Commission as first and only at-home subcutaneous treatment ...
Nokia and Vodafone Turkey trial first intercontinental Terabit IP link
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
All Smiles Here: Align Technology Introduces the Limited-Edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Akero Therapeutics Presents at the American Diabetes Association’s 81st Scientific Sessions, ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus