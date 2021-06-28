Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,495,661
|284.31
|425,226,922
|21 June 2021
|14,100
|302.73
|4,268,482
|22 June 2021
|14,000
|304.79
|4,267,014
|23 June 2021
|13,900
|305.65
|4,248,496
|24 June 2021
|13,900
|306.75
|4,263,831
|25 June 2021
|13,900
|310.37
|4,314,196
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,565,461
|285.28
|446,588,940
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,565,461 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.16% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
