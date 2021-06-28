checkAd

Air Liquide Announces New Investment to Reinforce Its Position in the Electronics Hub of Wuhan, China

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 08:45  |  31   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) will invest around 70 million euros to build a state-of-the-art gases plant in Wuhan, Central China, to supply a major memory chipmaker. Air Liquide has been producing ultra-pure industrial gases for this leading Chinese high-tech company for more than 12 years.

Air Liquide will build, own and operate this ultra-high purity industrial gas plant, which has been designed leveraging the Group’s latest state-of-the-art technology. This facility will produce 52,000 Nm3 of nitrogen per hour, as well as oxygen and argon among other ultra-high purity gases, and is planned to be operational in 2022.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Air Liquide!
Long
Basispreis 135,08€
Hebel 8,76
Ask 1,53
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 167,89€
Hebel 8,51
Ask 1,85
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Secured by a new long-term supply agreement with this major memory chipmaker, this contract will more generally allow Air Liquide to support the growth of the semiconductor sector in the Wuhan basin. In recent years the city of Wuhan has been actively supporting the development of a high-tech hub, particularly for the NAND flash memory chips industry.

François Abrial, Member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee supervising Asia Pacific, said: “Wuhan, where Air Liquide has been present since 2007, is a key electronics basin for the Group. We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with our client, a flash memory leader we have been successfully collaborating with for more than 12 years. This new production facility will strengthen Air Liquide’s position in China and support the growth momentum of the Group’s Electronics activities in the country.”

Air Liquide China
 Air Liquide in China operates nearly 120 plants and employs close to 5,000 employees. With a strong presence in the key coastal industrial areas, Air Liquide is now expanding into the center, south and west. Its main business activities include industrial and medical gas operations, Engineering & Construction (designing, manufacturing and installing air separation units/hydrogen facilities), as well as Innovation activities.

Air Liquide Electronics
 Generating €2,001 million in revenue in 2020, the Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a world reference in designing, manufacturing and supplying ultra high purity gases and advanced materials for this industry. The Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a long-term partner providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the semiconductors, photovoltaics and flat-panel displays markets. Close to 4,300 employees worldwide are dedicated to providing the working agility and reliability our customers need.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

Air Liquide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AIR LIQUIDE WKN: 850133
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Air Liquide Announces New Investment to Reinforce Its Position in the Electronics Hub of Wuhan, China Regulatory News: Air Liquide (Paris:AI) will invest around 70 million euros to build a state-of-the-art gases plant in Wuhan, Central China, to supply a major memory chipmaker. Air Liquide has been producing ultra-pure industrial gases for this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
2021 Travelers Championship Generates More Than $2 Million for Charity
Elior Group Announces Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Enrolled in the UK in a Phase I Trial with TG4050 (myvac ...
Ontex Group NV Announces Offering of €580 Million Senior Notes
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 25/21
24.06.21
Air Liquide Finalizes the Acquisition of the Biggest Oxygen Production Site in the World in Secunda, South Africa
21.06.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne zu Wochenbeginn - Zinsangst lässt nach
21.06.21
Aktien Europa: Kurse drehen ins Plus - Zinsangst lässt etwas nach
21.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Air Liquide kratzen am Rekordhoch nach positiver JPMorgan-Studie
21.06.21
Air Liquide, Airbus and Groupe ADP Partner to Prepare Paris Airports for the Hydrogen Era
21.06.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Air Liquide auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 170 Euro
21.06.21
JPMORGAN stuft AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Overweight'
15.06.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Leichte Gewinne - Abwartendes Geschäft
15.06.21
Aktien Europa: Leichte Gewinne - Abwartendes Geschäft