Norwegian Finans Holding ASA CEO Tine Wollebekk resigns to assume new position

(Oslo, 28 June 2021) The Board of Directors of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (Norwegian Finans Holding, OSE: NOFI) today announced that CEO Tine Wollebekk has handed in her resignation to assume a new position.

“Tine has during her four-year tenure led the continued growth of the company, leaving a strong Bank Norwegian with a leading market position and best in class operating platform, as well as strong profitability and capitalisation. I would like to thank Tine for her hard work and wish her all the best in her new position,” said Klaus-Anders Nysteen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Norwegian Finans Holding and Bank Norwegian.

“I look forward to assuming a new position but will thoroughly miss all my fantastic colleagues at Bank Norwegian. We have started our next journey of expansion into Europe, the bank is in an excellent position, and the next CEO will join a strong bank with a great team in a very exciting time,” CEO Tine Wollebekk said.

Wollebekk has a notice period of six months. She will stay on as CEO during this period and continue to support the Board of Directors of Norwegian Finans Holding in relation to the indicative offer announced by Nordax Bank AB 3 May 2021.

The boards of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian ASA will now initiate a succession process.

 

