Share buy-back programme - week 25

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



288,600



610.05



176,059,308 21 June 2021 2,800 623.88 1,746,864 22 June 2021 2,600 629.95 1,637,870 23 June 2021 2,400 631.52 1,515,648 24 June 2021 1,500 636.80 955,200 25 June 2021 1,000 645.08 645,080 Total under the share buy-back programme



298,900



610.77



182,559,970

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

298,900 shares under the present share buy-back programme corresponding to 1.0 % of the company’s share capital.





In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO



Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 4 622 XCSE 20210621 9:01:04.561000 28 615 XCSE 20210621 9:11:11.167000 25 615 XCSE 20210621 9:11:11.167000 48 615 XCSE 20210621 9:30:05.869000 51 619 XCSE 20210621 9:40:21.764000 49 619 XCSE 20210621 9:45:58.628000 73 624 XCSE 20210621 9:58:02.862000 61 624 XCSE 20210621 10:34:05.320000 107 624 XCSE 20210621 10:57:49.427000 10 624 XCSE 20210621 11:02:28.214000 62 624 XCSE 20210621 11:02:28.215000 65 623 XCSE 20210621 11:25:31.123000 18 624 XCSE 20210621 11:31:04.081000 49 624 XCSE 20210621 11:31:04.081000 51 623 XCSE 20210621 11:38:23.633000 9 626 XCSE 20210621 13:22:03.352000 46 626 XCSE 20210621 13:22:03.352000 55 626 XCSE 20210621 13:25:26.147000 55 626 XCSE 20210621 13:53:47.382000 55 626 XCSE 20210621 14:00:10.016000 19 626 XCSE 20210621 14:00:10.016000 31 625 XCSE 20210621 14:12:47.009000 243 625 XCSE 20210621 14:12:47.009000 2 625 XCSE 20210621 14:44:34.392000 2 625 XCSE 20210621 14:44:34.392000 50 624 XCSE 20210621 14:58:06.471000 32 624 XCSE 20210621 14:58:06.471000 115 623 XCSE 20210621 14:59:50.571000 71 623 XCSE 20210621 14:59:50.571000 200 623 XCSE 20210621 14:59:50.571548 48 622 XCSE 20210621 15:26:24.118000 46 622 XCSE 20210621 15:26:24.118000 100 625 XCSE 20210621 16:54:06.853923 920 625 XCSE 20210621 16:54:06.853923 4 628 XCSE 20210622 9:05:02.489000 56 628 XCSE 20210622 9:20:38.378000 107 632 XCSE 20210622 10:19:24.438000 31 632 XCSE 20210622 10:19:24.438000 4 632 XCSE 20210622 10:29:06.306000 62 631 XCSE 20210622 10:50:40.632000 76 631 XCSE 20210622 10:50:40.632000 40 631 XCSE 20210622 10:50:40.632000 47 630 XCSE 20210622 11:03:24.025000 8 629 XCSE 20210622 11:04:35.647000 46 629 XCSE 20210622 11:04:35.647000 46 628 XCSE 20210622 11:35:50.637000 8 630 XCSE 20210622 13:35:45.772000 3 630 XCSE 20210622 13:35:45.772000 34 630 XCSE 20210622 13:35:45.772000 19 630 XCSE 20210622 13:35:45.772000 8 630 XCSE 20210622 13:35:45.772000 67 630 XCSE 20210622 13:35:45.772000 6 629 XCSE 20210622 13:53:28.083000 61 630 XCSE 20210622 14:08:02.014000 78 630 XCSE 20210622 14:08:02.014000 68 629 XCSE 20210622 14:16:49.860000 91 629 XCSE 20210622 14:16:49.860000 74 629 XCSE 20210622 14:31:47.094000 30 629 XCSE 20210622 14:37:23.997000 44 629 XCSE 20210622 14:37:24.032000 8 629 XCSE 20210622 14:49:08.163000 1424 630 XCSE 20210622 16:34:09.235083 50 630 XCSE 20210622 16:34:09.235083 30 632 XCSE 20210623 9:28:44.874000 69 632 XCSE 20210623 9:36:58.131000 45 633 XCSE 20210623 9:54:57.318000 54 633 XCSE 20210623 10:19:28.545000 65 633 XCSE 20210623 10:42:55.990000 70 632 XCSE 20210623 11:06:02.800000 72 632 XCSE 20210623 11:06:02.800000 50 632 XCSE 20210623 11:06:02.800000 70 632 XCSE 20210623 11:06:02.800000 28 632 XCSE 20210623 11:06:02.800000 50 632 XCSE 20210623 11:12:02.822000 46 631 XCSE 20210623 11:55:42.287000 97 630 XCSE 20210623 12:44:56.117000 12 630 XCSE 20210623 12:44:56.117000 17 630 XCSE 20210623 12:44:56.117000 15 630 XCSE 20210623 12:44:56.135000 6 630 XCSE 20210623 12:45:00.256000 88 630 XCSE 20210623 12:45:56.143000 1 631 XCSE 20210623 12:53:18.942535 71 631 XCSE 20210623 12:53:18.942535 70 631 XCSE 20210623 12:53:18.942535 14 631 XCSE 20210623 12:53:18.942535 5 631 XCSE 20210623 12:53:18.942535 89 631 XCSE 20210623 12:53:18.967417 50 631 XCSE 20210623 12:55:02.797785 100 631 XCSE 20210623 12:55:02.797817 3 630 XCSE 20210623 13:01:33.885624 70 630 XCSE 20210623 13:01:33.885624 98 630 XCSE 20210623 13:01:33.885624 29 630 XCSE 20210623 13:01:33.903010 4 630 XCSE 20210623 13:03:01.803000 64 631 XCSE 20210623 14:38:33.445000 24 631 XCSE 20210623 14:38:33.445000 64 631 XCSE 20210623 15:21:17.562000 34 633 XCSE 20210623 16:02:36.836000 70 633 XCSE 20210623 16:02:36.836000 7 633 XCSE 20210623 16:02:36.836000 27 633 XCSE 20210623 16:02:36.836000 6 633 XCSE 20210623 16:02:36.836000 4 633 XCSE 20210623 16:02:36.836000 162 632 XCSE 20210623 16:03:59.318000 4 632 XCSE 20210623 16:03:59.318000 9 632 XCSE 20210623 16:03:59.335000 12 632 XCSE 20210623 16:03:59.335000 3 632 XCSE 20210623 16:03:59.336000 22 632 XCSE 20210623 16:03:59.365000 221 632 XCSE 20210623 16:27:24.561908 91 632 XCSE 20210623 16:27:24.561971 78 632 XCSE 20210623 16:27:24.562005 10 632 XCSE 20210623 16:27:24.562029 51 634 XCSE 20210624 11:26:21.357000 20 634 XCSE 20210624 14:00:31.657000 62 634 XCSE 20210624 14:00:31.657000 2 634 XCSE 20210624 14:00:31.683000 42 634 XCSE 20210624 14:09:19.111000 70 634 XCSE 20210624 14:17:10.297000 86 634 XCSE 20210624 14:17:10.297000 78 634 XCSE 20210624 14:17:10.297000 1 634 XCSE 20210624 14:23:07.593000 20 634 XCSE 20210624 14:23:46.469000 19 634 XCSE 20210624 14:24:31.884000 29 638 XCSE 20210624 15:22:40.199101 56 638 XCSE 20210624 15:22:40.199101 135 638 XCSE 20210624 15:30:54.941554 70 638 XCSE 20210624 16:00:11.077872 73 638 XCSE 20210624 16:00:11.077872 636 638 XCSE 20210624 16:22:20.004748 50 638 XCSE 20210624 16:22:20.004748 12 640 XCSE 20210625 9:19:56.720414 38 640 XCSE 20210625 9:19:56.720451 8 640 XCSE 20210625 9:19:56.720503 48 642 XCSE 20210625 9:43:54.066904 70 642 XCSE 20210625 9:43:54.066904 4 642 XCSE 20210625 9:43:54.066904 21 642 XCSE 20210625 9:43:54.066904 14 642 XCSE 20210625 9:43:54.066904 43 642 XCSE 20210625 9:43:54.066904 400 644 XCSE 20210625 9:47:53.311745 20 649 XCSE 20210625 13:54:21.854306 46 649 XCSE 20210625 13:55:19.818021 276 649 XCSE 20210625 13:55:19.818053

