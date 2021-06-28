checkAd

Share buy-back programme - week 25

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

Date        28.06.2021

Share buy-back programme - week 25

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

288,600

610.05

176,059,308
21 June 2021 2,800 623.88 1,746,864
22 June 2021 2,600 629.95 1,637,870
23 June 2021 2,400 631.52 1,515,648
24 June 2021 1,500 636.80 955,200
25 June 2021 1,000 645.08 645,080
Total under the share buy-back programme

298,900

610.77

182,559,970

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 298,900 shares under the present share buy-back programme corresponding to 1.0 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET
4 622 XCSE 20210621 9:01:04.561000
28 615 XCSE 20210621 9:11:11.167000
25 615 XCSE 20210621 9:11:11.167000
48 615 XCSE 20210621 9:30:05.869000
51 619 XCSE 20210621 9:40:21.764000
49 619 XCSE 20210621 9:45:58.628000
73 624 XCSE 20210621 9:58:02.862000
61 624 XCSE 20210621 10:34:05.320000
107 624 XCSE 20210621 10:57:49.427000
10 624 XCSE 20210621 11:02:28.214000
62 624 XCSE 20210621 11:02:28.215000
65 623 XCSE 20210621 11:25:31.123000
18 624 XCSE 20210621 11:31:04.081000
49 624 XCSE 20210621 11:31:04.081000
51 623 XCSE 20210621 11:38:23.633000
9 626 XCSE 20210621 13:22:03.352000
46 626 XCSE 20210621 13:22:03.352000
55 626 XCSE 20210621 13:25:26.147000
55 626 XCSE 20210621 13:53:47.382000
55 626 XCSE 20210621 14:00:10.016000
19 626 XCSE 20210621 14:00:10.016000
31 625 XCSE 20210621 14:12:47.009000
243 625 XCSE 20210621 14:12:47.009000
2 625 XCSE 20210621 14:44:34.392000
2 625 XCSE 20210621 14:44:34.392000
50 624 XCSE 20210621 14:58:06.471000
32 624 XCSE 20210621 14:58:06.471000
115 623 XCSE 20210621 14:59:50.571000
71 623 XCSE 20210621 14:59:50.571000
200 623 XCSE 20210621 14:59:50.571548
48 622 XCSE 20210621 15:26:24.118000
46 622 XCSE 20210621 15:26:24.118000
100 625 XCSE 20210621 16:54:06.853923
920 625 XCSE 20210621 16:54:06.853923
4 628 XCSE 20210622 9:05:02.489000
56 628 XCSE 20210622 9:20:38.378000
107 632 XCSE 20210622 10:19:24.438000
31 632 XCSE 20210622 10:19:24.438000
4 632 XCSE 20210622 10:29:06.306000
62 631 XCSE 20210622 10:50:40.632000
76 631 XCSE 20210622 10:50:40.632000
40 631 XCSE 20210622 10:50:40.632000
47 630 XCSE 20210622 11:03:24.025000
8 629 XCSE 20210622 11:04:35.647000
46 629 XCSE 20210622 11:04:35.647000
46 628 XCSE 20210622 11:35:50.637000
8 630 XCSE 20210622 13:35:45.772000
3 630 XCSE 20210622 13:35:45.772000
34 630 XCSE 20210622 13:35:45.772000
19 630 XCSE 20210622 13:35:45.772000
8 630 XCSE 20210622 13:35:45.772000
67 630 XCSE 20210622 13:35:45.772000
6 629 XCSE 20210622 13:53:28.083000
61 630 XCSE 20210622 14:08:02.014000
78 630 XCSE 20210622 14:08:02.014000
68 629 XCSE 20210622 14:16:49.860000
91 629 XCSE 20210622 14:16:49.860000
74 629 XCSE 20210622 14:31:47.094000
30 629 XCSE 20210622 14:37:23.997000
44 629 XCSE 20210622 14:37:24.032000
8 629 XCSE 20210622 14:49:08.163000
1424 630 XCSE 20210622 16:34:09.235083
50 630 XCSE 20210622 16:34:09.235083
30 632 XCSE 20210623 9:28:44.874000
69 632 XCSE 20210623 9:36:58.131000
45 633 XCSE 20210623 9:54:57.318000
54 633 XCSE 20210623 10:19:28.545000
65 633 XCSE 20210623 10:42:55.990000
70 632 XCSE 20210623 11:06:02.800000
72 632 XCSE 20210623 11:06:02.800000
50 632 XCSE 20210623 11:06:02.800000
70 632 XCSE 20210623 11:06:02.800000
28 632 XCSE 20210623 11:06:02.800000
50 632 XCSE 20210623 11:12:02.822000
46 631 XCSE 20210623 11:55:42.287000
97 630 XCSE 20210623 12:44:56.117000
12 630 XCSE 20210623 12:44:56.117000
17 630 XCSE 20210623 12:44:56.117000
15 630 XCSE 20210623 12:44:56.135000
6 630 XCSE 20210623 12:45:00.256000
88 630 XCSE 20210623 12:45:56.143000
1 631 XCSE 20210623 12:53:18.942535
71 631 XCSE 20210623 12:53:18.942535
70 631 XCSE 20210623 12:53:18.942535
14 631 XCSE 20210623 12:53:18.942535
5 631 XCSE 20210623 12:53:18.942535
89 631 XCSE 20210623 12:53:18.967417
50 631 XCSE 20210623 12:55:02.797785
100 631 XCSE 20210623 12:55:02.797817
3 630 XCSE 20210623 13:01:33.885624
70 630 XCSE 20210623 13:01:33.885624
98 630 XCSE 20210623 13:01:33.885624
29 630 XCSE 20210623 13:01:33.903010
4 630 XCSE 20210623 13:03:01.803000
64 631 XCSE 20210623 14:38:33.445000
24 631 XCSE 20210623 14:38:33.445000
64 631 XCSE 20210623 15:21:17.562000
34 633 XCSE 20210623 16:02:36.836000
70 633 XCSE 20210623 16:02:36.836000
7 633 XCSE 20210623 16:02:36.836000
27 633 XCSE 20210623 16:02:36.836000
6 633 XCSE 20210623 16:02:36.836000
4 633 XCSE 20210623 16:02:36.836000
162 632 XCSE 20210623 16:03:59.318000
4 632 XCSE 20210623 16:03:59.318000
9 632 XCSE 20210623 16:03:59.335000
12 632 XCSE 20210623 16:03:59.335000
3 632 XCSE 20210623 16:03:59.336000
22 632 XCSE 20210623 16:03:59.365000
221 632 XCSE 20210623 16:27:24.561908
91 632 XCSE 20210623 16:27:24.561971
78 632 XCSE 20210623 16:27:24.562005
10 632 XCSE 20210623 16:27:24.562029
51 634 XCSE 20210624 11:26:21.357000
20 634 XCSE 20210624 14:00:31.657000
62 634 XCSE 20210624 14:00:31.657000
2 634 XCSE 20210624 14:00:31.683000
42 634 XCSE 20210624 14:09:19.111000
70 634 XCSE 20210624 14:17:10.297000
86 634 XCSE 20210624 14:17:10.297000
78 634 XCSE 20210624 14:17:10.297000
1 634 XCSE 20210624 14:23:07.593000
20 634 XCSE 20210624 14:23:46.469000
19 634 XCSE 20210624 14:24:31.884000
29 638 XCSE 20210624 15:22:40.199101
56 638 XCSE 20210624 15:22:40.199101
135 638 XCSE 20210624 15:30:54.941554
70 638 XCSE 20210624 16:00:11.077872
73 638 XCSE 20210624 16:00:11.077872
636 638 XCSE 20210624 16:22:20.004748
50 638 XCSE 20210624 16:22:20.004748
12 640 XCSE 20210625 9:19:56.720414
38 640 XCSE 20210625 9:19:56.720451
8 640 XCSE 20210625 9:19:56.720503
48 642 XCSE 20210625 9:43:54.066904
70 642 XCSE 20210625 9:43:54.066904
4 642 XCSE 20210625 9:43:54.066904
21 642 XCSE 20210625 9:43:54.066904
14 642 XCSE 20210625 9:43:54.066904
43 642 XCSE 20210625 9:43:54.066904
400 644 XCSE 20210625 9:47:53.311745
20 649 XCSE 20210625 13:54:21.854306
46 649 XCSE 20210625 13:55:19.818021
276 649 XCSE 20210625 13:55:19.818053

Attachment





