Share buy-back programme - week 25
Date 28.06.2021
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
|
288,600
|
610.05
|
176,059,308
|21 June 2021
|2,800
|623.88
|1,746,864
|22 June 2021
|2,600
|629.95
|1,637,870
|23 June 2021
|2,400
|631.52
|1,515,648
|24 June 2021
|1,500
|636.80
|955,200
|25 June 2021
|1,000
|645.08
|645,080
|Total under the share buy-back programme
|
298,900
|
610.77
|
182,559,970
With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
- 298,900 shares under the present share buy-back programme corresponding to 1.0 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|4
|622
|XCSE
|20210621 9:01:04.561000
|28
|615
|XCSE
|20210621 9:11:11.167000
|25
|615
|XCSE
|20210621 9:11:11.167000
|48
|615
|XCSE
|20210621 9:30:05.869000
|51
|619
|XCSE
|20210621 9:40:21.764000
|49
|619
|XCSE
|20210621 9:45:58.628000
|73
|624
|XCSE
|20210621 9:58:02.862000
|61
|624
|XCSE
|20210621 10:34:05.320000
|107
|624
|XCSE
|20210621 10:57:49.427000
|10
|624
|XCSE
|20210621 11:02:28.214000
|62
|624
|XCSE
|20210621 11:02:28.215000
|65
|623
|XCSE
|20210621 11:25:31.123000
|18
|624
|XCSE
|20210621 11:31:04.081000
|49
|624
|XCSE
|20210621 11:31:04.081000
|51
|623
|XCSE
|20210621 11:38:23.633000
|9
|626
|XCSE
|20210621 13:22:03.352000
|46
|626
|XCSE
|20210621 13:22:03.352000
|55
|626
|XCSE
|20210621 13:25:26.147000
|55
|626
|XCSE
|20210621 13:53:47.382000
|55
|626
|XCSE
|20210621 14:00:10.016000
|19
|626
|XCSE
|20210621 14:00:10.016000
|31
|625
|XCSE
|20210621 14:12:47.009000
|243
|625
|XCSE
|20210621 14:12:47.009000
|2
|625
|XCSE
|20210621 14:44:34.392000
|2
|625
|XCSE
|20210621 14:44:34.392000
|50
|624
|XCSE
|20210621 14:58:06.471000
|32
|624
|XCSE
|20210621 14:58:06.471000
|115
|623
|XCSE
|20210621 14:59:50.571000
|71
|623
|XCSE
|20210621 14:59:50.571000
|200
|623
|XCSE
|20210621 14:59:50.571548
|48
|622
|XCSE
|20210621 15:26:24.118000
|46
|622
|XCSE
|20210621 15:26:24.118000
|100
|625
|XCSE
|20210621 16:54:06.853923
|920
|625
|XCSE
|20210621 16:54:06.853923
|4
|628
|XCSE
|20210622 9:05:02.489000
|56
|628
|XCSE
|20210622 9:20:38.378000
|107
|632
|XCSE
|20210622 10:19:24.438000
|31
|632
|XCSE
|20210622 10:19:24.438000
|4
|632
|XCSE
|20210622 10:29:06.306000
|62
|631
|XCSE
|20210622 10:50:40.632000
|76
|631
|XCSE
|20210622 10:50:40.632000
|40
|631
|XCSE
|20210622 10:50:40.632000
|47
|630
|XCSE
|20210622 11:03:24.025000
|8
|629
|XCSE
|20210622 11:04:35.647000
|46
|629
|XCSE
|20210622 11:04:35.647000
|46
|628
|XCSE
|20210622 11:35:50.637000
|8
|630
|XCSE
|20210622 13:35:45.772000
|3
|630
|XCSE
|20210622 13:35:45.772000
|34
|630
|XCSE
|20210622 13:35:45.772000
|19
|630
|XCSE
|20210622 13:35:45.772000
|8
|630
|XCSE
|20210622 13:35:45.772000
|67
|630
|XCSE
|20210622 13:35:45.772000
|6
|629
|XCSE
|20210622 13:53:28.083000
|61
|630
|XCSE
|20210622 14:08:02.014000
|78
|630
|XCSE
|20210622 14:08:02.014000
|68
|629
|XCSE
|20210622 14:16:49.860000
|91
|629
|XCSE
|20210622 14:16:49.860000
|74
|629
|XCSE
|20210622 14:31:47.094000
|30
|629
|XCSE
|20210622 14:37:23.997000
|44
|629
|XCSE
|20210622 14:37:24.032000
|8
|629
|XCSE
|20210622 14:49:08.163000
|1424
|630
|XCSE
|20210622 16:34:09.235083
|50
|630
|XCSE
|20210622 16:34:09.235083
|30
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 9:28:44.874000
|69
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 9:36:58.131000
|45
|633
|XCSE
|20210623 9:54:57.318000
|54
|633
|XCSE
|20210623 10:19:28.545000
|65
|633
|XCSE
|20210623 10:42:55.990000
|70
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 11:06:02.800000
|72
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 11:06:02.800000
|50
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 11:06:02.800000
|70
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 11:06:02.800000
|28
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 11:06:02.800000
|50
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 11:12:02.822000
|46
|631
|XCSE
|20210623 11:55:42.287000
|97
|630
|XCSE
|20210623 12:44:56.117000
|12
|630
|XCSE
|20210623 12:44:56.117000
|17
|630
|XCSE
|20210623 12:44:56.117000
|15
|630
|XCSE
|20210623 12:44:56.135000
|6
|630
|XCSE
|20210623 12:45:00.256000
|88
|630
|XCSE
|20210623 12:45:56.143000
|1
|631
|XCSE
|20210623 12:53:18.942535
|71
|631
|XCSE
|20210623 12:53:18.942535
|70
|631
|XCSE
|20210623 12:53:18.942535
|14
|631
|XCSE
|20210623 12:53:18.942535
|5
|631
|XCSE
|20210623 12:53:18.942535
|89
|631
|XCSE
|20210623 12:53:18.967417
|50
|631
|XCSE
|20210623 12:55:02.797785
|100
|631
|XCSE
|20210623 12:55:02.797817
|3
|630
|XCSE
|20210623 13:01:33.885624
|70
|630
|XCSE
|20210623 13:01:33.885624
|98
|630
|XCSE
|20210623 13:01:33.885624
|29
|630
|XCSE
|20210623 13:01:33.903010
|4
|630
|XCSE
|20210623 13:03:01.803000
|64
|631
|XCSE
|20210623 14:38:33.445000
|24
|631
|XCSE
|20210623 14:38:33.445000
|64
|631
|XCSE
|20210623 15:21:17.562000
|34
|633
|XCSE
|20210623 16:02:36.836000
|70
|633
|XCSE
|20210623 16:02:36.836000
|7
|633
|XCSE
|20210623 16:02:36.836000
|27
|633
|XCSE
|20210623 16:02:36.836000
|6
|633
|XCSE
|20210623 16:02:36.836000
|4
|633
|XCSE
|20210623 16:02:36.836000
|162
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 16:03:59.318000
|4
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 16:03:59.318000
|9
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 16:03:59.335000
|12
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 16:03:59.335000
|3
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 16:03:59.336000
|22
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 16:03:59.365000
|221
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 16:27:24.561908
|91
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 16:27:24.561971
|78
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 16:27:24.562005
|10
|632
|XCSE
|20210623 16:27:24.562029
|51
|634
|XCSE
|20210624 11:26:21.357000
|20
|634
|XCSE
|20210624 14:00:31.657000
|62
|634
|XCSE
|20210624 14:00:31.657000
|2
|634
|XCSE
|20210624 14:00:31.683000
|42
|634
|XCSE
|20210624 14:09:19.111000
|70
|634
|XCSE
|20210624 14:17:10.297000
|86
|634
|XCSE
|20210624 14:17:10.297000
|78
|634
|XCSE
|20210624 14:17:10.297000
|1
|634
|XCSE
|20210624 14:23:07.593000
|20
|634
|XCSE
|20210624 14:23:46.469000
|19
|634
|XCSE
|20210624 14:24:31.884000
|29
|638
|XCSE
|20210624 15:22:40.199101
|56
|638
|XCSE
|20210624 15:22:40.199101
|135
|638
|XCSE
|20210624 15:30:54.941554
|70
|638
|XCSE
|20210624 16:00:11.077872
|73
|638
|XCSE
|20210624 16:00:11.077872
|636
|638
|XCSE
|20210624 16:22:20.004748
|50
|638
|XCSE
|20210624 16:22:20.004748
|12
|640
|XCSE
|20210625 9:19:56.720414
|38
|640
|XCSE
|20210625 9:19:56.720451
|8
|640
|XCSE
|20210625 9:19:56.720503
|48
|642
|XCSE
|20210625 9:43:54.066904
|70
|642
|XCSE
|20210625 9:43:54.066904
|4
|642
|XCSE
|20210625 9:43:54.066904
|21
|642
|XCSE
|20210625 9:43:54.066904
|14
|642
|XCSE
|20210625 9:43:54.066904
|43
|642
|XCSE
|20210625 9:43:54.066904
|400
|644
|XCSE
|20210625 9:47:53.311745
|20
|649
|XCSE
|20210625 13:54:21.854306
|46
|649
|XCSE
|20210625 13:55:19.818021
|276
|649
|XCSE
|20210625 13:55:19.818053
Attachment
