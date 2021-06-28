Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Norwegian Finans Holding CEO Resigns (PLX AI) – Norwegian Finans Holding says CEO Tine Wollebekk resigns to assume new position.Wollebekk has a notice period of six months. She will stay on as CEO during this period and continue to support the Board of Directors of Norwegian Finans …



