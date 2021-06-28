checkAd

Far More Than Walmart China -- How VeChain Leads Blockchain Adoption in the Food Industry Around the Globe

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 09:00  |  32   |   |   

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rippling impact from COVID-19 continues to add new daily challenges to the food & beverage industry, including trust issues from the consumers' end and the disruption of global supply chains. The pandemic highlighted the failings of the current, highly inefficient traceability systems we depend on as a global society.

Far More Than Walmart China - How VeChain Leads Blockchain Adoption in the Food Industry Around the Globe

Blockchain technology represents a paradigm shift in the world of supply chain and is quickly showing itself to be the most effective method available to solve the aforementioned problems, as well as delivering new, unique capabilities for enterprises and consumers.

VeChain has been accumulating use cases in this area since 2019. From powering big names in the industry to helping countless farmers and suppliers streamline their management systems. 

Below, we summarize Top 10 real commercial examples of public blockchain use cases in the food industry, the first of their kind, but certainly not the last.

Case 1: Walmart China takes on food safety with VeChain
The Walmart China Blockchain Traceability Platform, built on the VeChainThor Blockchain, was announced at the 2019 'China Products Safety Publicity Week Traceability System Construction Seminar'. Read more

Case 2: Walmart China brings together Sam's Club and VeChain to take one step further towards food safety traceability platform
Sam's Club China, a membership-only premium shopping chain owned by Walmart China deployed the Sam's Club Blockchain Traceability Platform. Read more

Case 3: VeChain, DNV and Norway in a Box announced partnership
VeChain, DNV and Norway in a Box worked together to build a new service on My Story, a trust platform built to empower customers and businesses alike.  Read more

Case 4: VeChain, ASI Group and DNV, announced FoodGates on the 2nd CIIE
FoodGates is the world's first intercontinental food solution built fully powered by a public blockchain with verified and certified information of the full lifecycle of products being tracked. Read more

Case 5: VeChain became the sole public blockchain protocol of the APAC Provenance Council
The APAC Provenance Council was established to integrate blockchain technology into food supply chain finance for Australia-China trades. The core founding members included VeChain. Read more

Case 6: VeChain enables Producers Market to trace agriculture products
Powered by VeChain, the StoryBird application allows agricultural producers, processors, packers, distributors, brands and other added-value stakeholders and access global markets. Read more

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Far More Than Walmart China -- How VeChain Leads Blockchain Adoption in the Food Industry Around the Globe SHANGHAI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The rippling impact from COVID-19 continues to add new daily challenges to the food & beverage industry, including trust issues from the consumers' end and the disruption of global supply chains. The pandemic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modulaire Group announces acquisition by Brookfield Business Partners
Oleg Bourlakov obituary
BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 to Go Ahead in 'All Online' Format
European Wellness Aesthetic Academy and Asia e University Collaborate to Elevate the Global Beauty ...
Samtrade FX Boosts Management Team with Appointment of Financial Services Veteran - Richard Dyason ...
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Storytel and The Conan Doyle Estate in exclusive agreement - bestselling author Anthony Horowitz ...
Targovax to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition
Azelio initiates collaboration with US-based MMR Constructors for joint energy storage projects
Kinan to Enhance Customer Experience with Yardi Technology
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
HH Global to acquire Adare International
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus