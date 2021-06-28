checkAd

NVIDIA and Global Partners Launch New HGX A100 Systems to Accelerate Industrial AI and HPC

Wide Range of HPC Systems and Cloud Services Powered by HGX Now Supercharged with NVIDIA A100 80G PCIe, NVIDIA NDR 400G InfiniBand, NVIDIA Magnum IO

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISC—NVIDIA today announced it is turbocharging the NVIDIA HGX AI supercomputing platform with new technologies that fuse AI with high performance computing, making supercomputing more useful to a growing number of industries.

To accelerate the new era of industrial AI and HPC, NVIDIA has added three key technologies to its HGX platform: the NVIDIA A100 80GB PCIe GPU, NVIDIA NDR 400G InfiniBand networking, and NVIDIA Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage software. Together, they provide the extreme performance to enable industrial HPC innovation.

Atos, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lenovo, Microsoft Azure and NetApp are among dozens of partners using the NVIDIA HGX platform for next-generation systems and solutions.

“The HPC revolution started in academia and is rapidly extending across a broad range of industries,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Key dynamics are driving super-exponential, super-Moore’s law advances that have made HPC a useful tool for industries. NVIDIA’s HGX platform gives researchers unparalleled high performance computing acceleration to tackle the toughest problems industries face.”

Industry Leaders Use HGX Platform to Power Innovation Breakthroughs
The HGX platform is being used by high-tech industrial pioneer General Electric, applying HPC innovation to computational fluid dynamics simulations that guide design innovation in large gas turbines and jet engines. The HGX platform has achieved order-of-magnitude acceleration for breakthrough CFD methods in GE’s GENESIS code, which employs Large Eddy Simulations to study the effects of turbulent flows inside turbines that are composed of hundreds of individual blades and require uniquely complex geometry.

Besides driving industrial HPC transformation, the HGX platform is also accelerating scientific HPC systems around the world, including the next next-generation supercomputer at the University of Edinburgh, also announced today.

NVIDIA A100 80GB PCIe Performance Enhancements for AI and HPC
NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs deliver unprecedented HPC acceleration to solve complex AI, data analytics, model training and simulation challenges relevant to industrial HPC. A100 80GB PCIe GPUs increase GPU memory bandwidth 25 percent compared with the A100 40GB, to 2TB/s, and provide 80GB of HBM2e high-bandwidth memory.

