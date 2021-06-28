checkAd

NVIDIA and Google Cloud to Create Industry’s First AI-on-5G Lab to Speed Development of AI Everywhere

Joint Innovation Lab to Support Vendors in Conceiving, Testing, Optimizing, and Validating 5G and AI Applications Running On-Prem and Across Google Cloud

BARCELONA, Spain, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile World Congress—NVIDIA today announced that it is partnering with Google Cloud to establish the industry’s first AI-on-5G Innovation Lab, enabling network infrastructure players and AI software partners to develop, test and adopt solutions that will help accelerate the creation of smart cities, smart factories and other advanced 5G and AI applications.

The lab will provide enterprises with access to Google Cloud’s Anthos platform and NVIDIA accelerated computing hardware and software platforms that let them harness data and AI to drive business performance, improve operational efficiency and optimize safety and reliability. The companies will begin development in the second half of the year.

“The global telecommunications industry is undergoing a sweeping transformation as the speed and low latency of 5G create unprecedented opportunities to deliver AI-on-5G at the enterprise edge,” said Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of Telecom at NVIDIA. “Our collaboration with Google Cloud will help network operators and infrastructure players conceive and create new profit centers built on AI and machine learning.”

Growing AI-on-5G Ecosystem
NVIDIA announced in April it is teaming with Google Cloud, Fujitsu, Mavenir, Radisys and Wind River to develop solutions for NVIDIA’s AI-on-5G platform. Google Cloud is extending the Anthos application platform to the network edge, allowing telecommunications service providers and enterprises to rapidly deliver new services and applications at the 5G edge.

“Google Cloud, with our Anthos application platform, is enabling service providers and enterprises across many vertical markets to connect seamlessly over 5G at the network edge,” said Shailesh Shukla, vice president and general manager for Networking at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to extend our collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver a joint innovation lab that provides the infrastructure required for enterprises, communications service providers and partners to develop, test and deploy their edge AI applications.”

