checkAd

Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group Property, Quebec

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 09:05  |  42   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXv:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company" or "Saville") is pleased to provide an update on its upcoming diamond drill program at its Niobium Claim Group Property (the "Property"), located …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXv:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company" or "Saville") is pleased to provide an update on its upcoming diamond drill program at its Niobium Claim Group Property (the "Property"), located in northern Quebec. The Company will carry-out its program concurrently with the drill program by Commerce Resources Corp. on the Ashram Deposit located proximal. The overlap of the two programs is expected to result in significant cost savings through shared drill rig mobilization, camp operation, and other mutual program support costs.

The program will be carried out with Logan Drilling Ltd of Stewiacke, NS, contracted for approximately 1,000 m of NQ core drilling over an estimated three (3) to five (5) holes. The positioning of the drill rig and equipment will commence shorty with final mobilization to the Property tentatively scheduled for July 10th to 12th, 2021 and drilling planned to last through early August.

The drilling will include several follow-up holes at the Mallard Prospect, where the final drill hole of the 2019 program - EC19-174A - returned 1.36% Nb2O5 over 4.5 m, within a larger interval of 0.80% Nb2O5 over 31.5 m (see news release dated June 11th, 2019). Mallard is the most advanced prospect on the Property and is characterized by a series of sub-parallel, elongate, moderate to steeply dipping, northwest trending mineralized horizons that extend from surface and remain open in all directions.

In addition to follow-up drilling at the Mallard Prospect, the Company intends to complete one (1) to two (2) drill holes at the Miranna Target, which has not been drill tested prior. The Miranna Target is characterized by a strongly mineralized (niobium-tantalum-phosphate), glacially dispersed boulder train with an apex that correlates with a distinct magnetic high anomaly, which is interpreted to be the source. Sample assays of the mineralized boulders from the train include 5.93% Nb2O5, 310 ppm Ta2O5, and 11.5% P2O5; and 4.30% Nb2O5, 240 ppm Ta2O5, and 13.4% P2O5; as well as multiple additional samples grading >1% Nb2O5. The drill holes at Miranna will target the interpreted bedrock source of this mineralized boulder train.

Seite 1 von 3
Saville Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Saville Resources
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group Property, Quebec VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXv:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company" or "Saville") is pleased to provide an update on its upcoming diamond drill program at its Niobium Claim Group Property (the "Property"), located …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Operating Hashrate Increases 380%, Over 1.7 EH/s, With the Delivery of ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Update on Summer Drill Program for the Ashram Rare Earth and ...
Condor Gold Plc ("Condor", "Condor Gold" or the "Company") 14.9m True Width at 3.94g/t Gold ...
Amex Drills Highest Grade Assay at Perron - Reports 79.22 g/t Gold over 6.15 Metres Including ...
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:07 Uhr
Saville Resources Inc. liefert Update zu seinem bevorstehenden Sommerbohrprogramm im Konzessionsgebiet Niobium Claim Group in Quebec
25.06.21
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement