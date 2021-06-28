Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group Property, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXv:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company" or "Saville") is pleased to provide an update on its upcoming diamond drill program at its Niobium Claim Group Property (the "Property"), located …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXv:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company" or "Saville") is pleased to provide an update on its upcoming diamond drill program at its Niobium Claim Group Property (the "Property"), located in northern Quebec. The Company will carry-out its program concurrently with the drill program by Commerce Resources Corp. on the Ashram Deposit located proximal. The overlap of the two programs is expected to result in significant cost savings through shared drill rig mobilization, camp operation, and other mutual program support costs. The program will be carried out with Logan Drilling Ltd of Stewiacke, NS, contracted for approximately 1,000 m of NQ core drilling over an estimated three (3) to five (5) holes. The positioning of the drill rig and equipment will commence shorty with final mobilization to the Property tentatively scheduled for July 10th to 12th, 2021 and drilling planned to last through early August.