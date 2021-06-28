checkAd

Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Update on Summer Drill Program for the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to provide an update on its upcoming summer diamond drill program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit, located in northern Quebec. The Company will carry-out its program concurrently with the drill program by Saville Resources Inc. on the adjacent Niobium Claim Group Property. The overlap of the two programs is expected to result in significant cost savings through shared drill rig mobilization, camp operation, and other mutual program support costs.

The program will be carried out with Logan Drilling Ltd of Stewiacke, NS, contracted for approximately 2,500 m of NQ core drilling over 15 to 20 holes. The positioning of the drill rig and equipment will commence shorty with final mobilization to the Eldor Property (the "Property") tentatively scheduled for July 10th to 12th, 2021. Commerce's drill program will immediately follow that of Saville's (~2-3 weeks), with a first collar planned in early August and drilling expected through mid-September.

The Company is also well-advanced with the drill core relog and geological model update for the Ashram Deposit. The model will guide the forthcoming drill program with the objective of further delineating the northern and southern extents of the deposit, where it remains open, as well as to increase resource category confidence from indicated to measured in the core area of the deposit where the neodymium-praseodymium ("NdPr") distribution is highest (i.e. highest value rock).

In addition to the drilling, the Company intends to collect any remaining field data that is required for the Prefeasibility Study (PFS) as well the remaining Qualified Person site visits. In parallel to the field programs, the Company continues to advance its flowsheet development at Hazen Research in Colorado, with other components of the PFS currently being advanced by third party consultants (BBA Engineering, CIMA+, etc).

The Company notes that it will carry-out its field programs while adhering to all federal, provincial, and regional restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has successfully navigated the process to enter Nunavik and has obtained authorization to complete its planned field activities. Mineral exploration has been recognized as an essential service in Canada and the Province of Quebec.

