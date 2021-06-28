checkAd

Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Nokia shares bounced nearly 6% at the open after SEB analysts said the company may raise its full-year guidance.
  • SEB lifted its price target on Nokia to EUR 4.90 from EUR 4.60, reiterating a buy recommendation
  • Nokia's outlook is conservative after a strong start to the year and robust markets, SEB said
  • There is scope for a guidance upgrade despite headwinds such as Verizon losses, price pressure in the U.S. and some higher R&D expenses, SEB said

