Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Nokia shares bounced nearly 6% at the open after SEB analysts said the company may raise its full-year guidance.
- SEB lifted its price target on Nokia to EUR 4.90 from EUR 4.60, reiterating a buy recommendation
- Nokia's outlook is conservative after a strong start to the year and robust markets, SEB said
- There is scope for a guidance upgrade despite headwinds such as Verizon losses, price pressure in the U.S. and some higher R&D expenses, SEB said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0