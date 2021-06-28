Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Veoneer Hit by Supply Disruptions, Full Valuation, Kepler Says, Reiterating Reduce (PLX AI) – Veoneer shares suffer from a full valuation and supply chain disruptions, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating their reduce recommendation on the shares. Price target USD 19Kepler is concerned about intense competition in Active …



