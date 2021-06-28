checkAd

Urban transformation of Kiruna, Sweden Caverion ensures optimal conditions for the new swimming hall

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 09:28  |  41   |   |   

HELSINKI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We Group is creating a new, modern swimming hall with the latest technology for the municipality of Kiruna, Northern Sweden. Caverion has been selected as a partner for the delivery of the technical solutions needed to ensure optimal conditions for the swimming hall, including ventilation, energy center, heating and sanitation and water purification.

The swimming hall is designed and projected by We Group, specialised in baths and bath construction.

"We Group and Caverion complement each other through a well-founded trust in each other's competencies. Caverion is one of the few partners in Sweden that has the resources and desire to be a total solution provider for a swimming hall. They have a built-in drive to be involved in delivering future technology, which is the essence of this project," says Mille Örnmark, Project Manager at We Group.

"Building a swimming hall is extremely complex – there are large technical systems behind the tiles to ensure the water is clean and safe for the users. Our ventilation solution also includes air humidification which creates a much fresher and more stable indoor environment than traditional swimming halls usually have," says Juha Mennander, Head of Caverion Sweden division.

The swimming hall of 10,500 sqm will be built in Kiruna's new center. With modern technology, the swimming hall will include everything from swimming and water exercise to canoe training, relaxation and specially designed spaces and pools for people with functional variations. The swimming hall, which is expected to open in 2022, will consist of two floors where there will be a total of 14 pools, a relax area, two water slides and a restaurant.

The town of Kiruna in Northern Sweden is under a historical urban transformation as the town center is to be moved three kilometers to the east, to create land space for LKAB:s iron ore mining. Read more about Kiruna's transformation and our project at the new police facility in Kiruna

For more information, please contact:

Erika Björnesparr, Head of Marketing and communications, Caverion Sweden, tel. +46 73 050 92 85, erika.a.bjornesparr@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/urban-transformation-of-kiruna--sweden--caverion-ensures-optimal-conditions-for-the-new-swimming-hal,c3375278

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3375278/1437469.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/swimming-hall-kiruna-3,c2930382

Swimming hall Kiruna 3

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/swimming-hall-kiruna-1,c2930383

Swimming hall Kiruna 1

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Urban transformation of Kiruna, Sweden Caverion ensures optimal conditions for the new swimming hall HELSINKI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - We Group is creating a new, modern swimming hall with the latest technology for the municipality of Kiruna, Northern Sweden. Caverion has been selected as a partner for the delivery of the technical solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modulaire Group announces acquisition by Brookfield Business Partners
Oleg Bourlakov obituary
BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 to Go Ahead in 'All Online' Format
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
European Wellness Aesthetic Academy and Asia e University Collaborate to Elevate the Global Beauty ...
Samtrade FX Boosts Management Team with Appointment of Financial Services Veteran - Richard Dyason ...
AIDI: A Decentralized Meme Token designed to serve its Community - Uniting DeFi, NFT and Gaming
Storytel and The Conan Doyle Estate in exclusive agreement - bestselling author Anthony Horowitz ...
Far More Than Walmart China -- How VeChain Leads Blockchain Adoption in the Food Industry Around ...
LeoVegas Quarterly Dividend: LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
HH Global to acquire Adare International
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus