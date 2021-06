STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021, it was decided that the dividend of SEK 1.60 would be paid out four times with SEK 0.40 per share. The first payment was distributed on 19 May 2021. The second payment will be paid on July 12, 2021.

For future distributions, the following applies: