checkAd

Automated Dispensing Machines Market Revenue To Jump to $3,941.9 Million by 2030 says P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 09:30  |  52   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing prevalence of medication errors, rapid technological advancements, surging geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, enactment of government initiatives for integrating automated machines in healthcare settings, and soaring number of product approvals are the major factors driving the growth of the global automated dispensing machines market. As a result, the market will reach revenue of $3,941.9 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030, according to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

The COVID-19 pandemic has made people skeptical about visiting hospitals and clinics and receiving treatments for various chronic illnesses. Moreover, because of the policies enacted by several governments for installing automated dispensing machines at healthcare settings, the requirement for these devices has significantly increased. Furthermore, this a great method for maintaining social distancing and ensuring the proper administration of medicines to patients. This measure is fueling the expansion of the automated dispensing machines market.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automated-dispensing-machines-market/report-sample

The automated dispensing machines market is divided into out-patient and in-patient categories, depending on application. Between these, the in-patient category held the larger share in the market during the historical period (2015–2020), and this trend is predicted to continue during the forecast period as well. Because of the surging incidence of chronic diseases, the use of automated dispensing machines has increased considerably.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Automated Dispensing Machines Market Research Report: By Type (Centralized, Decentralized), Application (In-Patient, Out-Patient), End User (Hospitals, Pharmacies) – Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automated-dispensing-machines-market

North America contributed the highest revenue to the automated dispensing machines market in 2020. This is credited to the existence of well-established players, soaring geriatric population, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. In the forthcoming years, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth, due to the increasing focus of industry players on expanding their operations in the developing countries such as India and China.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Automated Dispensing Machines Market Revenue To Jump to $3,941.9 Million by 2030 says P&S Intelligence NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The growing prevalence of medication errors, rapid technological advancements, surging geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, enactment of government initiatives for integrating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modulaire Group announces acquisition by Brookfield Business Partners
Oleg Bourlakov obituary
BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 to Go Ahead in 'All Online' Format
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
European Wellness Aesthetic Academy and Asia e University Collaborate to Elevate the Global Beauty ...
Samtrade FX Boosts Management Team with Appointment of Financial Services Veteran - Richard Dyason ...
AIDI: A Decentralized Meme Token designed to serve its Community - Uniting DeFi, NFT and Gaming
Storytel and The Conan Doyle Estate in exclusive agreement - bestselling author Anthony Horowitz ...
LeoVegas Quarterly Dividend: LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group
﻿ Pioneer's 2021 A-Series Receivers Bring Affordable, Super-seamless Connectivity to Every ...
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
HH Global to acquire Adare International
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus