Automated Dispensing Machines Market Revenue To Jump to $3,941.9 Million by 2030 says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing prevalence of medication errors, rapid technological advancements, surging geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, enactment of government initiatives for integrating automated machines in healthcare settings, and soaring number of product approvals are the major factors driving the growth of the global automated dispensing machines market. As a result, the market will reach revenue of $3,941.9 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030, according to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made people skeptical about visiting hospitals and clinics and receiving treatments for various chronic illnesses. Moreover, because of the policies enacted by several governments for installing automated dispensing machines at healthcare settings, the requirement for these devices has significantly increased. Furthermore, this a great method for maintaining social distancing and ensuring the proper administration of medicines to patients. This measure is fueling the expansion of the automated dispensing machines market.

The automated dispensing machines market is divided into out-patient and in-patient categories, depending on application. Between these, the in-patient category held the larger share in the market during the historical period (2015–2020), and this trend is predicted to continue during the forecast period as well. Because of the surging incidence of chronic diseases, the use of automated dispensing machines has increased considerably.

North America contributed the highest revenue to the automated dispensing machines market in 2020. This is credited to the existence of well-established players, soaring geriatric population, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. In the forthcoming years, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth, due to the increasing focus of industry players on expanding their operations in the developing countries such as India and China.