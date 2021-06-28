checkAd

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 09:30  |  38   |   |   

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; June 28, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB). On February 23, 2021 Genmab announced the initiation of a share buy-back program to mitigate dilution from warrant exercises and to honor our commitments under our Restricted Stock Units program.

The share buy-back program is expected to be completed no later than June 30, 2021 and comprises up to 200,000 shares.

The following transactions were executed under the program from June 21, 2021, to June 25, 2021:

  No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK)
Accumulated through last announcement 181,800

   398,391,489
June 21, 2021 1,700 2,694.12 4,580,004
June 22, 2021 2,500 2,687.12 6,717,800
June 23, 2021
June 24, 2021 		2,400
2,500 		2,648.29
2,603.72 		6,355,896
6,509,300
June 25, 2021 2,500 2,607.15 6,517,875
Total 11,600   30,680,875
Accumulated under the program 193,400   429,072,364

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, Genmab holds 292,606 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.45% of the total share capital and voting rights.

The share buy-back program is undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (‘MAR’) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the “Safe Harbour Regulation.” Further details on the terms of the share buy-back program can be found in our company announcement no. 11 dated February 23, 2021.

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of patients with cancer. Founded in 1999, Genmab is the creator of multiple approved antibody therapeutics that are marketed by its partners. The company aims to create, develop and commercialize differentiated therapies by leveraging next-generation antibody technologies, expertise in antibody biology, translational research and data sciences and strategic partnerships. To create novel therapies, Genmab utilizes its next-generation antibody technologies, which are the result of its collaborative company culture and a deep passion for innovation. Genmab’s proprietary pipeline consists of modified antibody candidates, including bispecific T-cell engagers and next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program Company Announcement COPENHAGEN, Denmark; June 28, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB). On February 23, 2021 Genmab announced the initiation of a share buy-back program to mitigate dilution from warrant exercises and to honor our commitments under our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Modulaire Group
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
All Smiles Here: Align Technology Introduces the Limited-Edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Akero Therapeutics Presents at the American Diabetes Association’s 81st Scientific Sessions, ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus