DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Acquisition CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Acquisitions in Berlin and Italy 28.06.2021 / 09:39

Luxembourg, 28 June 2021

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Acquisitions in Berlin and Italy

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), the leading owner of income-generating real estate in Berlin, Prague, Warsaw and the CEE region, has prepared the following update for our stakeholders regarding recent acquisitions by the Group.

Acquisitions in Berlin



In recent years, CPIPG's subsidiary GSG has completed several office developments in Berlin. Each of these developments has proven highly successful in terms of occupancy, rent, and value growth.



Building on this success, GSG intends to continue pursuing development on a modest scale. On 25 June 2021, the Group acquired a land plot with an area of 81,500 sqm in Schönefeld directly adjacent to the new airport in Berlin. Also on 25 June 2021, the Group acquired a 50% stake in three future developments in central Berlin locations for an aggregate amount of €15.3 million.

"These acquisitions demonstrate that GSG will pursue the right opportunities to strengthen our leading market position in Berlin," said Oliver Schlink, Managing Director and CFO of GSG Berlin. "Investor competition for assets is extremely strong, but GSG is highly selective."

"GSG's office platform is unique in Berlin, because of the historical nature of many of GSG's properties," said Sebastian Blecke, Managing Director and COO of GSG Berlin. "Continuing to deliver on well-planned, sustainable developments will further enhance our portfolio."

Acquisitions in Italy



CPIPG sees Italy as a potential area for expansion. In 2020, the Group acquired majority ownership of Nova RE SIIQ, a listed REIT with a property portfolio valued at more than €120 million. CPIPG intends to continue investing in Nova RE over time along with potential long-term partners.