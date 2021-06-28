To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 25th June 2021

Announcement no. 64/2021







Correction: First day of listing in the Danish version of the final terms for ISIN DK0009406316 has been corrected.



Final terms for bonds to be opened 29th June 2021



On 29th June 2021, Jyske Realkredit A/S will open new covered bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bonds consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated February 23th, 2021.