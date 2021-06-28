﻿ Pioneer's 2021 A-Series Receivers Bring Affordable, Super-seamless Connectivity to Every Driver

"Today's drivers live extremely connected lifestyles, where the smartphone is often the centrepiece of their lives. However, many in-car products of our time still struggle to offer high-quality and seamless digital experiences at an accessible price point," said Mr. Takekawa Daisuke, Managing Director, Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre. "We designed our new A-Series receivers to achieve a perfect balance of premium connectivity and unparalleled affordability so that everyone can fully enjoy their apps and entertainment as they drive."

BANGKOK, SINGAPORE, and JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre, a leader in in-car entertainment, today launched three new 2-DIN multimedia receivers: the DMH-A345BT, DMH-A245BT and AVH-A245BT. These receivers join the DMH-A4450BT in completing Pioneer's 2021 A-Series line-up, bringing flagship Car Connected Experience features such as WebLink Cast, Mirroring for Android, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to every car at a competitive price point.

SEAMLESS CONNECTIVITY WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO AND SMARTPHONE MIRRORING

Leading the A-Series lineup is the 2-DIN DMH-A4450BT, announced earlier in May 2021. The DMH-A4450BT sports a luxurious 6.8-inch capacitive display and supports wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — offering drivers a flagship-level Car Connected Experience at a competitive price. This receiver also supports Mirroring for Android, available through the optional Autolink app.

The new DMH-A345BT, DMH-A245BT and AVH-A245BT feature WebLink, a free, lightweight in-vehicle app delivery platform. With the built-in WebLink Cast application and a USB connection, drivers can mirror and interact with their iOS or Android smartphone's screen on the receivers' displays, and access virtually all the same powerful navigation, communication, productivity and entertainment apps on a bigger screen and driver-friendly format.

HIGH-FIDELITY ENTERTAINMENT WITH BASS BOOST AND MORE AUDIOVISUAL SUPPORT

Pioneer's audio engineers have updated this year's A-Series receivers with high-fidelity audiovisual features commonly found on flagship receivers, such as playback support for FLAC lossless audio files and a variety of Full HD (1080p) video formats over USB. The 2021 A-Series also sports Bass Boost, a feature that offers three selectable levels (2, 4, 6 dB) of amplified bass. Bass Boost accentuates audio details in the low-frequency range with just a push of a button -- uniformly increasing gain, minimizing distortion and maximizing enjoyment.