- Start of projects in Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein

- Internal portfolio being further expanded

- Wind farms with approx. 360 MW under construction in Germany, Poland and Sweden

Cuxhaven, June 28, 2021 - PNE AG starts the construction of two further wind farms with a combined nominal capacity of 30.4 MW in Germany. One of these wind farms is a project in Lower Saxony with four wind turbines and a total nominal output of 22.0 MW. The second wind farm is located in Schleswig-Holstein, consists of two turbines and has a total nominal output of 8.4 MW.

Both projects will be included the PNE Group's own portfolio after completion. The commissioning of the two wind farms, which were awarded contracts in the Federal Network Agency's tender in May 2021, is scheduled for next year. Currently, PNE is building wind farms with a total of approx. 128 MW for its own portfolio; projects with 151 MW are already in operation.

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "PNE is demonstrating impressive operational strength, as with these two new projects we currently have a total of around 360 MW of wind farms under construction in Germany, Poland and Sweden; a great part thereof is managed by us as a service provider for our customers. With our very well-filled project pipeline of wind farms under development, we are also in a good position for the future."

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, the Company's range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. PNE is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.

Contacts for enquiries



PNE AG

Rainer Heinsohn

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (0) 4721 718 453

Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373

Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com

PNE AG

Christopher Rodler

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 40 87933 114

Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373

Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com

End of Media ReleaseIssuer: PNE AGKey word(s): Energy

28.06.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: PNE AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pne-ag.com Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1212663

End of News DGAP Media

1212663 28.06.2021