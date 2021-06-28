checkAd

PNE AG Start of construction for two further wind farms with 30.4 MW

PNE AG: Start of construction for two further wind farms with 30.4 MW

- Start of projects in Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein

- Internal portfolio being further expanded

- Wind farms with approx. 360 MW under construction in Germany, Poland and Sweden

Cuxhaven, June 28, 2021 - PNE AG starts the construction of two further wind farms with a combined nominal capacity of 30.4 MW in Germany. One of these wind farms is a project in Lower Saxony with four wind turbines and a total nominal output of 22.0 MW. The second wind farm is located in Schleswig-Holstein, consists of two turbines and has a total nominal output of 8.4 MW.

Both projects will be included the PNE Group's own portfolio after completion. The commissioning of the two wind farms, which were awarded contracts in the Federal Network Agency's tender in May 2021, is scheduled for next year. Currently, PNE is building wind farms with a total of approx. 128 MW for its own portfolio; projects with 151 MW are already in operation.

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "PNE is demonstrating impressive operational strength, as with these two new projects we currently have a total of around 360 MW of wind farms under construction in Germany, Poland and Sweden; a great part thereof is managed by us as a service provider for our customers. With our very well-filled project pipeline of wind farms under development, we are also in a good position for the future."

About the PNE Group
The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, the Company's range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. PNE is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.

Contacts for enquiries


PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (0) 4721 718 453
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com
PNE AG
Christopher Rodler
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 40 87933 114
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com
   

 

