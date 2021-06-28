checkAd

NORBIT awarded contract for environmental monitoring system for law enforcement vessels

28.06.2021, 10:22  |  65   |   |   

Trondheim, 28 June 2021: NORBIT today announces that NORBIT Aptomar, part of segment Oceans, has been awarded a contract from an undisclosed European governmental customer for delivery of the SeaCOP system for three multipurpose law enforcement vessels. The system, which is similar to the system sold to another European governmental customer last fall, is designed for early detection of possible pollution to the marine environment and as the main decision support tool for the following emergency response and recovery operation. The value of the order is approximately NOK 13 million and the system is expected to be delivered during the late 2021 and early 2022.

 “We are very pleased to secure another contract for the SeaCOP Environmental Monitoring and Surveillance System in this market segment, proving the market position of our integrated solution for monitoring, detection and emergency response for maritime and offshore operations,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

The SeaCOP Environmental Monitoring System combines remote sensing technologies like radar, infrared cameras and sonars, with state-of-the-art data fusion and artificial intelligence. The purpose is to give the user a situational awareness, information and tools to increase efficiency and reduce cost of operations, while at the same time ensuring the safety of people, the environment and marine assets.  

For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. The company has manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway, and 15 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





