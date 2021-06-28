checkAd

Next Games Corporation Shares Subscribed for with Stock Options 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 10:30  |  37   |   |   

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION COMPANY RELEASE 28 JUNE 2021, 11:30 a.m. EEST


A total number of 17,150 Next Games Corporation new shares have been subscribed for with stock options. A total number of 2,000 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2015, a total number of 4,600 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2017, a total number of 2,000 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2018, a total number of 6,250 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2019 and a total of 2,300 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2020. These shares have been entered into the trade register on 28 June of 2021, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company’s existing shares. Public trading begins on Nasdaq First North Growth marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 29 of June 2021 together with the existing shares.

The entire subscription price of EUR 17,594.50 will be recorded in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity, and the company’s share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.

After the subscriptions, the number of Next Games Corporation’s shares will rise to 30,049,745 shares.

The shares subscribed with the stock options are based on the 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 Equity Plan. The terms and conditions of the Equity Plans with additional information are available on Next Games website at www.nextgames.com.


Additional information:

Annina Salvén
CFO
+358 (0) 40 588 3167
investors@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 50 520 4098


About Next Games

 Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Currently Next Games is working on multiple new games based on popular entertainment franchises including, Blade Runner Nexus, for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a mobile game based on Netflix’s Stranger Things. For more information head to www.nextgames.com








0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Next Games Corporation Shares Subscribed for with Stock Options 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 NEXT GAMES CORPORATION COMPANY RELEASE 28 JUNE 2021, 11:30 a.m. EEST A total number of 17,150 Next Games Corporation new shares have been subscribed for with stock options. A total number of 2,000 new shares have been subscribed for with stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Modulaire Group
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
All Smiles Here: Align Technology Introduces the Limited-Edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Akero Therapeutics Presents at the American Diabetes Association’s 81st Scientific Sessions, ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus