Next Games Corporation Shares Subscribed for with Stock Options 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION COMPANY RELEASE 28 JUNE 2021, 11:30 a.m. EEST



A total number of 17,150 Next Games Corporation new shares have been subscribed for with stock options. A total number of 2,000 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2015, a total number of 4,600 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2017, a total number of 2,000 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2018, a total number of 6,250 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2019 and a total of 2,300 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2020. These shares have been entered into the trade register on 28 June of 2021, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company’s existing shares. Public trading begins on Nasdaq First North Growth marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 29 of June 2021 together with the existing shares.

The entire subscription price of EUR 17,594.50 will be recorded in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity, and the company’s share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.