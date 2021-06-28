checkAd

MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 21 to 25 June 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 67,320 189.10 12,729,978
21 June 2021
22 June 2021
23 June 2021
24 June 2021
25 June 2021 		300
400
200
300
250 		209.00
211.50
211.25
211.33
208.60 		62,700
84,600
42,250
63,399
52,150
Accumulated under the programme 68,770 13,035,077

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 21 to 25 June 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 68,770 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.883% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

