AWS Named Swisscom's Preferred Public Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital Transformation Strategy and Move Towards Cloud-Native 5G Network

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 11:00   

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Swisscom (SMI: SCMN) has selected AWS as its preferred public cloud provider for its enterprise IT. Swisscom is pursuing a cloud-first strategy and will use AWS to increase IT agility, drive operational efficiencies, and accelerate time to market for new information and communications technology (ICT) features and services. As part of its overall digital transformation, Swisscom will migrate to AWS a wide range of core applications that power its enterprise resource planning, operational support system (OSS), business support system (BSS), analytics, contact center, and communications provisioning workloads. Swisscom will also leverage AWS’s proven infrastructure and breadth and depth of services to explore how it can build a reliable, scalable, secure, and cost-effective 5G Core in the cloud that would enable rapid development and deployment of new 5G services for its customers.

Swisscom is the largest telecoms company in Switzerland and one of the country’s leading IT services providers. By transforming parts of its internal IT on AWS, Swisscom aims to reduce complexity, gain greater efficiency, and scale on demand to seamlessly deliver new innovations for its customers. Swisscom will use AWS’s comprehensive set of analytics, machine learning, containers, database, and storage services to modernize its applications. In addition, Swisscom engineers and developers will be able to automate hardware provisioning, database setup, patching, and backups, as well as deploy new applications in minutes.

Across the company, Swisscom will evolve their current data pipeline into a cloud-based Data Mesh, making use of AWS’s advanced analytics offerings, such as Amazon Kinesis for scalable and durable real-time data streaming. The company will also leverage AWS Glue for a serverless data integration service that makes it easy to discover, prepare, and combine data for analytics, machine learning, and application development, as well as Amazon Redshift for data warehousing. By moving to an AWS-powered Data Mesh, Swisscom engineers can use the tools and interface that best suit each project, negate the cost and overhead of legacy solutions, and accelerate the time to market for new digital products, such as TV and online services that leverage AWS machine learning to deliver greater personalization.

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
