KVH Partners with StratumFive for KVH Watch Maritime IoT Solution

Voyage informatics specialist StratumFive will offer KVH Watch connectivity to accelerate the transmission of data from vessel to onshore experts

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that StratumFive, creator of Podium, an award-winning voyage informatics platform, has joined the KVH Watch Solution Partner program and will offer the KVH Watch service to enhance data flow from ship to shore. KVH Watch’s dedicated connectivity will support StratumFive’s ability to help vessels achieve efficiencies in tracking, routing, safety, security, fuel consumption, and emissions. Voyage informatics is defined as the application of information systems to increase the efficiency, safety, and ecological sustainability of the shipping industry.