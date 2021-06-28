Global Mobile Operators and GSMA Team up to Build Blockchain to Transform Back-office Roaming

LONDON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSMA today declares commercial readiness of the "GSMA eBusiness Network ", a new private-permissioned industry-wide blockchain network. The first suite of GSMA applications hosted on the network aims to transform the wholesale roaming clearing and settlement process. The network has the potential to support a wide range of operator business requirements.

Introducing GSMA eBusiness Network, a blockchain solution developed by GSMA which aims to automate the complex business processes for wholesale roaming, ensuring readiness in the 5G and IoT era

The move follows almost four years of collaborative research between GSMA and six global mobile operator groups who were the founding members of the Blockchain for Wholesale Roaming (BWR) initiative convened by the GSMA. Together with GSMA, the six operators – Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, CK Hutchison, Orange, Telefónica, Verizon, and Vodafone – consolidated several successful proof of concept trials using blockchain technology into a minimum viable product (MVP). The effort successfully delivered an open-source blockchain solution that automates the operations of the wholesale roaming settlement process.

This solution informs the GSMA eBusiness Network and its suite of wholesale roaming service applications. These new GSMA roaming services have the potential to ensure faster, more transparent, accurate and secure roaming operations for global mobile operators. They will also safeguard underlying processes, including clearing, rating, charging, and settlement for improved revenue assurance. These GSMA services were developed independently of the BWR effort. Characterised by openness and transparency, GSMA roaming services are aligned with BWR's open-source principles and specifications, particularly realising a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger-agnostic environment on the GSMA eBusiness Network.

"The combination of increasing international data flows and momentum around 5G and IoT create a natural impetus to overhaul existing wholesale roaming practices. Harnessing the potential of blockchain to automate processes and mitigate inefficiencies is a crucial step towards strengthening the global mobile ecosystem and enhancing inter-operator connectivity," said Alex Sinclair, CTO, GSMA.