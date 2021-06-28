checkAd

Sol-Gel Announces Pipeline Update and Future Development Plans

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 11:10   

  • Sol-Gel investigational SGT-510 was found to be more effective than roflumilast cream, 0.3%, in a human xenograft psoriasis animal model
  • Sol-Gel is developing tapinarof cream, 1%, aiming to offer product formulation innovations and increased affordability for patients compared to the brand expected to be launched

  • Our proof-of-concept study for SGT-210 (erlotinib gel) in palmoplantar keratoderma patients has been completed and indicated a possible modest improvement
  • Sol-Gel to host Conference Call today at 8:00 am U.S. EDT to discuss the data and provide a corporate update

NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced positive pre-clinical data for SGT-510, its investigational topical roflumilast drug candidate and provided a corporate update.

The study was conducted at the Skin Research Laboratory, Rappaport Faculty of Medicine, Technion Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel, under the supervision of Professor Amos Gilhar, M.D. Professor Gilhar has pioneered a human psoriasis xenograft mouse model, consisting of immunodeficient mice transplanted with healthy human skin, and used it to validate a number of approved topical and systemic dermatology products, including those sold by large pharmaceutical companies. For the study, the human xenograft animal model was induced with psoriasis by injection of activated allogeneic IL2-enriched peripheral blood mononuclear cells isolated from psoriatic patients. The mice were then treated with several topical agents and assessed for recovery after each intervention.

"Our model has been proven to predict efficacy for novel approaches in the treatment of psoriasis, providing very valuable information to the companies leveraging this assay,” commented Professor Gilhar.

All tested articles were applied for 14 days either once or twice daily:

  • Nine (9) out of 10 animals fully recovered following a twice-daily application of dexamethasone (the positive control);
  • None (0) out of 10 recovered following a once-daily application of vehicle cream (the negative control);
  • Three (3) out of 10 animals recovered following a once-daily application of roflumilast cream, 0.3% that was formulated by Sol-Gel according to conventional methods of cream formulation;
  • Six (6) out of 10 animals fully recovered following once-daily application of SGT-510.

Based on these results, Sol-Gel filed a provisional patent application for its novel and non-obvious formulation of SGT-510. By the end of 2022, the Company expects to have head-to-head data against a formulation of roflumilast cream, 0.3% and expects to initiate Phase 2 work thereafter.

