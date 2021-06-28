Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 21 June to 25 June 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,441,247 180,080,877 21 June 2021 20,000 123.69 2,477,736 22 June 2021 16,281 125.37 2,108,876 23 June 2021 17,214 124.10 2,136,209 24 June 2021 20,000 123.33 2,466,534 25 June 2021 18,127 123.40 2,236,863 Accumulated under the program 1,533,409 191,507,094

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 21 June – 25 June 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,116,983 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.17% of the total share capital.

