Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 33/2021

 

Copenhagen, 28 June 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 21 June to 25 June 2021:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,441,247   180,080,877
21 June 2021 20,000 123.69 2,477,736
22 June 2021 16,281 125.37 2,108,876
23 June 2021 17,214 124.10 2,136,209
24 June 2021 20,000 123.33 2,466,534
25 June 2021 18,127 123.40 2,236,863
Accumulated under the program 1,533,409   191,507,094

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 21 June – 25 June 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,116,983 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.17% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments





