12/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces resignation of the Chief Financial Officer

28.06.2021, 11:15  |   |   |   

Company announcement 12/2021

Green Hydrogen Systems announces resignation of the Chief Financial Officer

Kolding, Denmark, 28 June 2021 – Today, Green Hydrogen Systems has received the resignation by Kenneth Bergstrøm-Andersen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. The resignation is due to private circumstances.

Thyge Boserup, Chairman of Green Hydrogen Systems, comments:

“It is with regret and surprise that we have received the resignation by Kenneth Bergstrøm-Andersen. Kenneth has contributed considerably to Green Hydrogen Systems and its successful listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen and his dedication has been important. I thank him very much for all his efforts and wish him every success in the future.”

A search for a successor will be initiated immediately and Kenneth Bergstrøm-Andersen is determined and has the capacity to continue to perform his duties in accordance with his contract until 31 December 2021 unless released earlier. The resignation does not have any impact on any previous announcements, the 2021 guidance or the 2025 mid-term targets.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations, +45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

