checkAd

DGAP-News Corestate: Annual general meeting selects Supervisory Board with a vast majority and adopts all agenda items

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.06.2021, 11:28  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate
Corestate: Annual general meeting selects Supervisory Board with a vast majority and adopts all agenda items

28.06.2021 / 11:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate: Annual general meeting selects Supervisory Board with a vast majority and adopts all agenda items

  • Current Supervisory Board confirmed with Friedrich Munsberg as Chairman
  • CEO Parmantier reaffirms growth course, financial outlook for 2021 and deleveraging target

Frankfurt am Main, 28 June 2021. The Corestate Capital Holding S.A. annual general meeting has today resolved to adopt all of the agenda items with a very clear majority. Among other matters, the offices of the current Supervisory Board members Friedrich Munsberg (Chairman), Prof. Dr. Hermann Wagner (Deputy Chairman) and Dr. h.c. Friedrich Oelrich have been confirmed.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Friedrich Munsberg, says: "The past year has not been easy for Corestate, yet important decisions have been made since then for the successful future of the company. The significant strategic improvement of our presence and our products made by the new management at the start of the year will soon pay off. And that is why my colleagues and I are happy about the clear level of confidence our shareholders have in the work of the Supervisory Board, which we will continue for their benefit."

CEO René Parmantier adds: "The key drivers in our core markets, and particularly in private debt, have remained intact and show signs of highly attractive growth prospects. Over the coming months and quarters, but also in the long term, our very effective set-up in terms of strategy and personnel will have a noticeably positive impact and we will again generate significant growth and profitability.

Only a few days ago, AFS - which was taken over at the beginning of the year - secured a record-breaking project funding, one of the highest throughout Germany, of over one billion euros as part of the Fürst project on Berlin's Kurfürstendamm.

CEO Parmantier: "Our real estate financing now appears on the market as 'Corestate Bank' and we are convinced that this will provide a further substantive and sustainable boost for our integrated business model focused on the needs of our investors. Based on all of this, we are today re-confirming our financial outlook for the whole year, with consolidated aggregated revenues and gains of between € 235m and € 260m, adjusted EBITDA of between € 90m and € 115m, adjusted net profit of between € 50m and € 70m, as well as our goal of reducing the ratio of net financial liabilities to adjusted EBITDA to under 3x by the end of 2021."

Seite 1 von 3
Corestate Capital Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Corestate Capital - Mit Studentenwohnheimen zum Erfolg?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Corestate: Annual general meeting selects Supervisory Board with a vast majority and adopts all agenda items DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate Corestate: Annual general meeting selects Supervisory Board with a vast majority and adopts all agenda items 28.06.2021 / 11:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Großteil der Encavis-Aktionäre (42,9 %) ziehen neue Encavis-Aktien der Bardividende ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor gibt Update zur Phase-III-Studie FORTRESS mit Balixafortide bei Patientinnen mit ...
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt Design der neuen MIA-Produktfamilie vor
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor provides update on the Phase III FORTRESS study of balixafortide in patients with advanced ...
EQS-Adhoc: Resignation of Patric Schoch as of June 2022
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend
DGAP-News: S IMMO shareholders decide against the 'Austrian solution'
PNE AG: Start of construction for two further wind farms with 30.4 MW
DGAP-News: Aktionäre der S IMMO entscheiden gegen 'österreichische Lösung'
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle Tagesordnungspunkte (deutsch)
11:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle Tagesordnungspunkte
21.06.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Positive Wende nach Dax-Tief seit einem Monat
21.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax stabilisiert nach Tief seit einem Monat
21.06.21
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Schwäche setzt sich fort
21.06.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Auto1 ab sofort für Siltronic im MDax - Vantage Towers im SDax
11.06.21
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des &
11.06.21
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am Kurfürstendamm in Berlin
11.06.21
DGAP-News: Corestate to manage complex project financing of the purchase and development of the 'FÜRST' project in Berlin
03.06.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Auto1 dürfte im Juni in den MDax aufsteigen - Dax ohne Änderung