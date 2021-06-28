checkAd

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company)

28 June 2021

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This announcement is made pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 25 June 2021 that Gerhard Fusenig, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 2,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1050 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Gerhard Fusenig and his connected persons hold a total of 13,000 ordinary shares, being 0.02% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:  

James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000        

Andy Lewis/Claire Barnett, Company Secretary, ICG  +44 (0) 20 3545 2000 

Media:

Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993





