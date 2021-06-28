fox e-mobility presents design of the new MIA product family (FOTO)
- Design of new all-electric car family MIA 2.0 completed under the direction of
designer Murat Günak
- Another significant step for the upcoming launch of fox's new e-cars in Europe
- Overall development and production preparation on schedule
- Invitation to online press conference with fox e-mobility AG on 13 July 2021
fox e-mobility AG, Munich, is taking the next step in the overall development of
the new MIA electric car. The design team led by the cross-brand recognized
automotive designer Murat Günak has completed the new overall design resulting
from various drafts. This marks another milestone on the road to market launch,
of the all-new MIA which is scheduled for the first half of 2023.
The new model from fox e-mobilty, internally named MIA 2.0, is a consistent
further development of the predecessor model MIA 1.0 from 2012, also designed by
Günak, and is at the center of a new family of agile, highly functional BEVs
(Battery Electric Vehicles). With its compact exterior dimensions combined with
the highest possible amount of space and great flexibility, the car is a special
solution for both private and commercial mobility requirements in urban areas
and versatile private applications with a high emotional factor.
fox e-mobility is the only listed, independent European e-car company and
specializes in the development, production, and marketing of compact electric
cars in the lower price segment for entry-level and logistics companies.
Dr. Christian Jung, fox Head of Development and Chief Technology Officer (CTO),
explains: "The design by Murat and his team marks a new dimension in the history
of the MIA family. It is more than a mere continuation of an accepted design
vision. Rather, it embodies the technological leap that the new car will make
and points to the new mobility concept of the upcoming product family. Thanks
for the great collaboration, Murat!"
Murat Günak adds: "Ten years ago, with the visionary design of the first MIA, we
already provided a conceptual and creative response to future mobility
requirements. The new design now fulfills this promise in a highly topical way
and is a visible signal for consistent sustainability, functionality, agility
and likeability."
With the new exterior and interior design completed on schedule, overall
development also remains on track. Following the recent agreement with InoBat
Auto, one of Europe's leading developers and manufacturers of lithium-ion
batteries, for the development and supply of complete battery systems, another
important milestone has now been set in preparation for the market launch of the
new MIA. Production in cooperation with a leading vehicle manufacturer will
start in 2022, and the market launch is planned for the first half of 2023.
fox e-mobility hereby invites you to an online press conference with the
management and design team to present the new design language with meaningful
detailed designs and live sketches. The presentation will take place in English
at
Uedelhofen Studios, Gutenbergstraße 6, 85080 Gaimersheim
on 13 July 2021
at 11.00 am (Duration about 1 hour)
To participate in the live broadcast, you can register at:
https://fox-em.hillertnext.com/
If you want to participate in person, please send a mail to
mailto:w.glogauer@glogauer.de or mailto:fox@kirchhoff.de .
About fox e-mobility AG
fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the
production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the
lower price segment for both, individual passenger transport as well as
logistical applications. The new MIA 2.0 model series is to be manufactured in
Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive
industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from
the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a
comprehensive network for electro-mobility.
For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com .
Contact:
Dr. Walter Glogauer
Glogauer & Company Communications
Phone +49 171 614 54 94
Email mailto:w.glogauer@glogauer.de
Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65
Email mailto:fox@kirchhoff.de
Contact
mailto:ir@fox-em.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153804/4953458
OTS: fox e-mobility AG
