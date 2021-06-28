fox e-mobility presents design of the new MIA product family (FOTO)

Munich (ots) -



The new model from fox e-mobilty, internally named MIA 2.0, is a consistent further development of the predecessor model MIA 1.0 from 2012, also designed by Günak, and is at the center of a new family of agile, highly functional BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles). With its compact exterior dimensions combined with the highest possible amount of space and great flexibility, the car is a special solution for both private and commercial mobility requirements in urban areas and versatile private applications with a high emotional factor.

fox e-mobility is the only listed, independent European e-car company and specializes in the development, production, and marketing of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for entry-level and logistics companies.

Dr. Christian Jung, fox Head of Development and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), explains: "The design by Murat and his team marks a new dimension in the history of the MIA family. It is more than a mere continuation of an accepted design vision. Rather, it embodies the technological leap that the new car will make and points to the new mobility concept of the upcoming product family. Thanks for the great collaboration, Murat!"

Murat Günak adds: "Ten years ago, with the visionary design of the first MIA, we already provided a conceptual and creative response to future mobility requirements. The new design now fulfills this promise in a highly topical way and is a visible signal for consistent sustainability, functionality, agility and likeability."

With the new exterior and interior design completed on schedule, overall development also remains on track. Following the recent agreement with InoBat Auto, one of Europe's leading developers and manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries, for the development and supply of complete battery systems, another important milestone has now been set in preparation for the market launch of the new MIA. Production in cooperation with a leading vehicle manufacturer will start in 2022, and the market launch is planned for the first half of 2023.

fox e-mobility hereby invites you to an online press conference with the management and design team to present the new design language with meaningful detailed designs and live sketches. The presentation will take place in English at Uedelhofen Studios, Gutenbergstraße 6, 85080 Gaimersheim on 13 July 2021 at 11.00 am (Duration about 1 hour)

About fox e-mobility AG

fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both, individual passenger transport as well as logistical applications. The new MIA 2.0 model series is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electro-mobility.

For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com .