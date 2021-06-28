Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity

Foresight VCT plc

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 25 June 2021 1,786,248 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 75.9p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,786,248 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on 7 July 2021.