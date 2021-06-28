Foresight VCT plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Foresight VCT plc

Notification of interests of Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the following number of Ordinary Shares were issued to Directors on 25 June 2021 as part of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme:

Director Shares Allotted Jocelin Harris 3,265 Gordon Humphries 1,354

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181