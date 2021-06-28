Foresight VCT plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Foresight VCT plc
Notification of interests of Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility
The Board of Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the following number of Ordinary Shares were issued to Directors on 25 June 2021 as part of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme:
|Director
|Shares Allotted
|Jocelin Harris
|3,265
|Gordon Humphries
|1,354
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181
