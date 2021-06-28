checkAd

Falco Enters Into an Agreement in Principle With Glencore Regarding Horne 5 Development and Operating License

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 12:00  |  60   |   |   

MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle with Glencore Canada Corporation (“Glencore”) establishing the framework of the terms and conditions (the “Agreement in Principle”) pursuant to which the parties will enter into the Principal Operating License and Indemnity Agreement (the “OLIA”) in order to enable Falco to develop and operate its flagship Horne 5 Project (the “Horne 5 Project”), as further described in the updated feasibility study filed on SEDAR on April 29, 2021 (the “UFS”). It is anticipated that the OLIA will be finalized in the third quarter of 2021.

The Agreement in Principle outlines the terms to be included in the OLIA which will establish the framework to govern Falco’s development and operation of its world-class Horne 5 Project, including:

  • The creation of Technical and Strategic Committees, comprised of both Glencore and Falco representatives, to collaborate in the successful and safe development and operation of the Horne 5 Project and to capitalize on the many synergies between the parties.
  • The right to appoint one (1) Glencore representative on Falco’s Board.
  • Rights of access, use and transformation rights in favour of Falco.
  • Financial assurance including guarantees, and indemnification to cover risks to Glencore’s copper smelting operations (the “Horne Smelter”).

The life of mine offtake agreements for the copper and zinc concentrates, as entered into on October 27, 2020 (the “Concentrate Agreements”) and the UFS will also form part of the final OLIA.

Discussions between the parties have accelerated since the start of the Glencore work program (the “Work Program”) and the signing of the Concentrate Agreements. Falco believes that this is a major step forward into the final phase of negotiations of the OLIA, which will establish the terms upon which Falco will be granted the right to proceed with its Horne 5 Project development and operation to the mutual benefit of both parties.

Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Falco noted: “This agreement is a major milestone for the development of the Horne 5 Project that we have been working towards over the last five years. It is the culmination of an extensive technical and strategic collaboration between Falco and Glencore and, together with the significant advancement of the Work Program, has enabled the parties to build the foundation for the OLIA. The Work Program has achieved its objective to identify and mitigate the potential risks to the Horne Smelter, in addition to strengthening our partnership and relationship with Glencore. I am confident that the parties will be successful in finalising the OLIA within the expected timeframe.”

Seite 1 von 4
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Falco Enters Into an Agreement in Principle With Glencore Regarding Horne 5 Development and Operating License MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle with Glencore Canada Corporation (“Glencore”) establishing the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Modulaire Group
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
All Smiles Here: Align Technology Introduces the Limited-Edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:33 Uhr
Raumflug: Virgin Galactic: Aktie springt 38% nach oben
11:30 Uhr
Up to 17 GPT Gold and 253 GPT Silver Drilled at Tokop Gold Project
11:15 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Gold: Potenzial langfristig intakt – 2.000 USD zum Jahresende möglich
09:26 Uhr
Videoausblick: Corona macht uns... reicher!
08:44 Uhr
ENOGIA launches its IPO on the Euronext Growth(R) market in Paris
08:30 Uhr
Totogi bringt das weltweit fortschrittlichste Ladesystem und BSS auf den Markt
08:13 Uhr
Tagesausblick: Neue Bestmarke: Zinswende verliert Schrecken?
07:16 Uhr
P2 Gold: Das Gründerteam von Pretium Resources will es nochmal wissen
05:57 Uhr
Erste Abschlussfeier des KISS Deemed to be University
27.06.21
DAX-Wochenplan: Wochenplus geschafft, Signal über 15.600