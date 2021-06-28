Falco Enters Into an Agreement in Principle With Glencore Regarding Horne 5 Development and Operating License

The Agreement in Principle outlines the terms to be included in the OLIA which will establish the framework to govern Falco’s development and operation of its world-class Horne 5 Project, including:

MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“ Falco ” or the “ Corporation ”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle with Glencore Canada Corporation (“ Glencore ”) establishing the framework of the terms and conditions (the “ Agreement in Principle ”) pursuant to which the parties will enter into the Principal Operating License and Indemnity Agreement (the “ OLIA ”) in order to enable Falco to develop and operate its flagship Horne 5 Project (the “ Horne 5 Project ”), as further described in the updated feasibility study filed on SEDAR on April 29, 2021 (the “ UFS ”). It is anticipated that the OLIA will be finalized in the third quarter of 2021.

The creation of Technical and Strategic Committees, comprised of both Glencore and Falco representatives, to collaborate in the successful and safe development and operation of the Horne 5 Project and to capitalize on the many synergies between the parties.

The right to appoint one (1) Glencore representative on Falco’s Board.

Rights of access, use and transformation rights in favour of Falco.

Financial assurance including guarantees, and indemnification to cover risks to Glencore’s copper smelting operations (the “Horne Smelter”).

The life of mine offtake agreements for the copper and zinc concentrates, as entered into on October 27, 2020 (the “Concentrate Agreements”) and the UFS will also form part of the final OLIA.

Discussions between the parties have accelerated since the start of the Glencore work program (the “Work Program”) and the signing of the Concentrate Agreements. Falco believes that this is a major step forward into the final phase of negotiations of the OLIA, which will establish the terms upon which Falco will be granted the right to proceed with its Horne 5 Project development and operation to the mutual benefit of both parties.

Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Falco noted: “This agreement is a major milestone for the development of the Horne 5 Project that we have been working towards over the last five years. It is the culmination of an extensive technical and strategic collaboration between Falco and Glencore and, together with the significant advancement of the Work Program, has enabled the parties to build the foundation for the OLIA. The Work Program has achieved its objective to identify and mitigate the potential risks to the Horne Smelter, in addition to strengthening our partnership and relationship with Glencore. I am confident that the parties will be successful in finalising the OLIA within the expected timeframe.”