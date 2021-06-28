Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces New Strategic Alliance with 6PAK Solutions Canada to Shepherd Grapefruit’s Patented Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Cream through Health Canada’s Regulatory Requirements

As part of this new strategic alliance, Grapefruit intends to file a Notice of New Cannabis Product or “NNCP” with Health Canada detailing the Hourglass production process including integration of the patented Z-Pod Xerogel Silica Gel technology into the Hourglass topical delivery cream system. Upon approval of the NNCP by Health Canada, Grapefruit intends to launch its Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Cream across Canada, hopefully, in the third quarter of 2021.

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere California-based cannabis and hemp company, is pleased to announce it has signed a NDA with and formed a new strategic alliance with 6PAK Solutions Inc., a well-respected Canadian cannabis manufacturer and arm of ATG Pharma Inc., to bring Grapefruit’s patented Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Topical Relief Cream to market throughout Canada.

The Company believes its Hourglass delivery cream system is a truly disruptive delivery technology that has fundamentally changed the way humans can ingest THC and other cannabinoids to obtain their unique holistic benefits. A simple application of Grapefruit’s Hourglass cream is all that is needed for Grapefruit’s users to obtain the full body entourage effects and related relief of THC and a wide array of other beneficial cannabinoids. Furthermore, and most importantly, Grapefruit is the exclusive licensee of the Z-Pod Xerogel Silica Gel for cannabis products in North America. Only Grapefruit possesses the know-how to manufacture the Hourglass time–release delivery cream from the Xerogel Gel and only Grapefruit approved retailers can sell the Hourglass time-release delivery cream in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Hourglass is the future of healthy cannabis delivery systems.

Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit’s CEO and co-founder, commented, “We are very encouraged by 6PAKS’ decision to form an alliance with Grapefruit to take the initial steps toward obtaining Canadian regulatory approval to bring Grapefruit’s patented time-release THC+CBD topical delivery cream to all Canadians. 6PAK Solutions’ expertise in this area is unrivaled and assures Grapefruit will bring a fully compliant cannabis product to market in Canada. 6PAK is also a subsidiary of ATG Pharma, Inc., a leader in regulatory compliant filling and packaging for the cannabis industry in Canada, so we are in good hands indeed. Our team looks forward to working with Chris Shar and his team in the coming weeks to achieve our corporate goal of introducing Hourglass across the entire nation of Canada in the third quarter of 2021.”