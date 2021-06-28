Kymera Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Results from Single Ascending Dose Phase 1 Trial of KT-474 Demonstrating Degrader Proof-of-Mechanism

After single dose administration, degradation was maintained for at least six days at all dose levels, with no treatment-related adverse events observed to date

KT-474 has achieved and exceeded Phase 1 target degradation of 85% within the SAD portion of the Phase 1 trial dosed to date, with 90% median degradation at the 300 mg dose

Data represent the first proof-of-mechanism for targeted protein degradation in a randomized, placebo-controlled healthy volunteer study

FDA has lifted partial clinical hold on Multiple Ascending Dose portion of Phase 1 trial and Kymera plans to initiate repeat dosing in July 2021

Kymera to host conference call today at 8 a.m. ET

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced positive interim results from the Single Ascending Dose (SAD) portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of KT-474, demonstrating the first degrader proof-of-mechanism in targeted protein degradation in a randomized, placebo-controlled healthy volunteer study. KT-474 has achieved and exceeded the Phase 1 target degradation of 85% within the SAD portion of the Phase 1 trial dosed to date, with profound IRAK4 degradation after a single oral dose that lasted for at least six days at all dose levels. The partial clinical hold on the Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) portion of the Phase 1 trial of KT-474 has been lifted following review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of interim safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data from the first three cohorts of the SAD healthy volunteer portion of the Phase 1 study.

In the SAD portion of the trial, healthy volunteer subjects are randomized 6:2 to either a single oral dose of KT-474 or placebo. Interim data (n=32), which also include results from the fourth cohort of the trial, showed dose and time-dependent IRAK4 degradation following single oral KT-474 dose administration (KT-474 dose levels of 25, 75, 150 and 300 mg). IRAK4 levels were measured in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) using mass spectrometry. Following a single KT-474 oral dose, IRAK4 reduction was observed as early as eight hours post-dose, reached maximal reduction at 48 to 72 hours, and was sustained for at least six days with subsequent recovery towards pre-treatment baseline across all dose groups. In the fourth cohort, following a single 300 mg dose of KT-474, median IRAK4 reduction from baseline at 48 hours was 90% compared to a 16% increase in the placebo group (p<0.0001), with maximum IRAK4 reduction of 94%, demonstrating proof-of-mechanism for KT-474 (see table below). KT-474, to date, has demonstrated oral bioavailability, predictable and dose-dependent plasma exposures, and a half-life supportive of oral daily dosing. No treatment-related adverse events have been observed to date.