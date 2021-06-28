checkAd

Kymera Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Results from Single Ascending Dose Phase 1 Trial of KT-474 Demonstrating Degrader Proof-of-Mechanism

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 12:00  |  42   |   |   

KT-474 has achieved and exceeded Phase 1 target degradation of 85% within the SAD portion of the Phase 1 trial dosed to date, with 90% median degradation at the 300 mg dose

After single dose administration, degradation was maintained for at least six days at all dose levels, with no treatment-related adverse events observed to date

Data represent the first proof-of-mechanism for targeted protein degradation in a randomized, placebo-controlled healthy volunteer study

FDA has lifted partial clinical hold on Multiple Ascending Dose portion of Phase 1 trial and Kymera plans to initiate repeat dosing in July 2021

Kymera to host conference call today at 8 a.m. ET

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced positive interim results from the Single Ascending Dose (SAD) portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of KT-474, demonstrating the first degrader proof-of-mechanism in targeted protein degradation in a randomized, placebo-controlled healthy volunteer study. KT-474 has achieved and exceeded the Phase 1 target degradation of 85% within the SAD portion of the Phase 1 trial dosed to date, with profound IRAK4 degradation after a single oral dose that lasted for at least six days at all dose levels. The partial clinical hold on the Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) portion of the Phase 1 trial of KT-474 has been lifted following review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of interim safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data from the first three cohorts of the SAD healthy volunteer portion of the Phase 1 study.

In the SAD portion of the trial, healthy volunteer subjects are randomized 6:2 to either a single oral dose of KT-474 or placebo. Interim data (n=32), which also include results from the fourth cohort of the trial, showed dose and time-dependent IRAK4 degradation following single oral KT-474 dose administration (KT-474 dose levels of 25, 75, 150 and 300 mg). IRAK4 levels were measured in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) using mass spectrometry. Following a single KT-474 oral dose, IRAK4 reduction was observed as early as eight hours post-dose, reached maximal reduction at 48 to 72 hours, and was sustained for at least six days with subsequent recovery towards pre-treatment baseline across all dose groups. In the fourth cohort, following a single 300 mg dose of KT-474, median IRAK4 reduction from baseline at 48 hours was 90% compared to a 16% increase in the placebo group (p<0.0001), with maximum IRAK4 reduction of 94%, demonstrating proof-of-mechanism for KT-474 (see table below). KT-474, to date, has demonstrated oral bioavailability, predictable and dose-dependent plasma exposures, and a half-life supportive of oral daily dosing. No treatment-related adverse events have been observed to date.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kymera Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Results from Single Ascending Dose Phase 1 Trial of KT-474 Demonstrating Degrader Proof-of-Mechanism KT-474 has achieved and exceeded Phase 1 target degradation of 85% within the SAD portion of the Phase 1 trial dosed to date, with 90% median degradation at the 300 mg dose After single dose administration, degradation was maintained for at least …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Modulaire Group
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
All Smiles Here: Align Technology Introduces the Limited-Edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus