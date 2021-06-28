Check Point Software Technologies Transforms Hybrid Data Center Security with On-Demand Scalability and Simplified Management in the Cloud

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has extended the capabilities of its Quantum Hybrid Data Center Security solution to deliver the most advanced protection for complex hybrid data centers with automated operations and an ultra-scalable platform. The new Check Point R81.10 software, Check Point Quantum Maestro 175 and Check Point Quantum Smart-1 Security Management appliances enable businesses’ to have greater flexibility to securely move workloads between the data center and cloud on demand. Enterprises can now enable applications and workloads to be delivered at the edge with better response times at lower costs.

The acceleration of enterprises´ cloud adoption due to the new ‘work from anywhere’ environment has spread business applications across the data center and multiple clouds making it difficult for security teams to manage distributed cloud systems with a centralized control. This rapid digital transformation has been further complicated by the increased demands to securely connect users to the data center and the cloud from anywhere. As traffic between the data center and cloud have increased, organizations are challenged with scaling on demand and rapidly delivering services and apps without creating a bottleneck of security over performance.

“With the emergence of distributed SaaS applications and the need to better support remote workers, the modern data center is rapidly evolving to a hybrid architecture, with both on-premises and cloud operations”, said Frank Dickson, IDC Vice President of Security and Trust, “Check Point is enabling global enterprises to secure their hybrid data centers, extending hyperscale security, and simplifying management and operational efficiency on premise and in the cloud.”

“Security threats have become more frequent and sophisticated, so automated threat prevention and security policy orchestration will be key to keeping up with the expanding threat landscape,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software Technologies. “Check Point’s Hybrid Data Center Security Solution increases enterprises performance and scalability without complexity. The Quantum family of products protects organization’s data centers from sophisticated attacks by isolating threats with zero trust micro segmentation, providing fully automated operations with dynamic and unified policy management, and by enabling remote users to securely connect to the cloud.”