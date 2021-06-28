checkAd

PJX Resources Announces Drilling Results on the DD Property

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 12:00  |  56   |   |   

Extensive thickness (168m) of Sullivan Horizon fragmentals intersected with 7.6m of Sullivan muds containing disseminated zinc

Extensive thickness (168m) of Sullivan Horizon fragmentals intersected with 7.6m of Sullivan muds containing disseminated zinc

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX") (TSX VENTURE:PJX.V) is pleased to announce that drilling by DLP Resources ("DLP") on PJX's DD Property has intersected the most extensive thickness of the favourable geological horizon to host a Sullivan type deposit to date on the DD Property.

John Keating, President of PJX commented: "The extensive package of Sullivan-type fragmentals and Sullivan muds with significant finely disseminated zinc mineralization encountered in the recent hole DD21-02 support that drilling is heading in the right direction. We are pleased that results are encouraging and DLP plans to continue drilling to the northeast on PJX's DD Property and the jointly (PJX-DLP) owned and optioned Moby Dick and NZOU Properties, respectively. PJX's summer program is focused on gold exploration on PJX's 100% owned Gold Shear and other properties. More information about these programmes and gold targets with copper potential will be announced this summer."

Technical Information

Hole DD21-02 on PJX's DD property, 40km SW of Cranbrook, BC, has been completed to a depth of 1901.6m (Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4). Extensive thickness (168m) of fragmentals, part of the Sullivan Horizon, were intersected from 1705m with abundant pyrrhotite with hydrothermal alteration of secondary biotite and sericite + chlorite visible throughout. Finely laminated Sullivan horizon siltstone/argillite was intersected at the base of the fragmentals from 1861.24m to top of Lower Aldridge banded siltstones at 1873.31m. A 7.6m interval of the Sullivan siltstones/argillites with fine grained disseminated sphalerite (Zn,Fe)S and wispy bands of pyrrhotite was observed from 1861.24m to 1873.31m. Within this section there was a 2.92m interval with 0.16% Zn and 0.06% Pb from 1861.26m to 1864.18m. The highest values in this interval were 0.27% Zn, 0.11% Pb and 2.5ppm Ag (see Summary Table below).

Summary Table of Results for DD21-02

Foto: Accesswire

It is important to highlight that the 168m thickness of fragmentals and Sullivan muds with zinc mineralization at the base confirms that the vector towards the vent and possibly massive zinc mineralization is further to the NE. DD18-01-Ext drilled 1.3km SW of this hole intersected 126m of Sullivan Horizon sediments with no fragmentals and only trace zinc mineralization. It appears that the:

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

PJX Resources Announces Drilling Results on the DD Property Extensive thickness (168m) of Sullivan Horizon fragmentals intersected with 7.6m of Sullivan muds containing disseminated zincTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX") (TSX VENTURE:PJX.V) is pleased to announce that …

