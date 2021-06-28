checkAd

MJ Harvest (MJHI) Launches Chronic Buds “Milk N Cookies” Edible to the Oklahoma Dispensary Market

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 12:00  |  33   |   |   

Initial Rollout Targets 1000 Dispensaries in the Sooner State LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today completion of initial product samples and packaging of "Milk N Cookies" Chronic Buds, a …

Initial Rollout Targets 1000 Dispensaries in the Sooner State 

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today completion of initial product samples and packaging of "Milk N Cookies" Chronic Buds, a THC-infused chocolate flavored edible which will be distributed to Oklahoma dispensaries beginning this month. The initial fully packaged samples will target approximately 1,000 dispensaries in Oklahoma through MJHI's affiliate PPK Investment group. 

"This unique new product is the first entry of the Chronic THC line in Oklahoma, and we expect more great product concepts and brisk sales resulting from our manufacturing and distribution agreement with Chronic Brands," stated CEO Patrick Bilton.

Foto: Accesswire

Chronic Milk N Cookies Edibles pictured above on production line in Oklahoma

PPK will produce, manufacture, sell, and market the line in the State of Oklahoma via their manufacturing capability and distribution network to over 1000 dispensaries in the Oklahoma market under an agreement signed May 12, 2021, wherein PPK has the right to sell Chronic Brand's products in Oklahoma. Under the terms of the agreement, Chronic provides marketing support and continued brand development while receiving a percentage of sales revenues generated under the arrangement.

Foto: Accesswire

Chronic "Milk N Cookies" Chocolate Buds Product Sample

As PPK and Chronic enter new markets, PPK will have the right of first refusal to undertake manufacturing and distribution operations for the Chronic Brand on terms comparable to arrangement in Oklahoma.

MJHI has filed a Regulation A offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $10,000,000. These funds may be used by management to further expand the equity ownership of PPK, build synergies between MJHI and PPK, and expand the business into new and rapidly growing markets. PPK is currently operating in Oklahoma, is in the process of expanding into Arizona and South Dakota and has several other expansion opportunities in various other markets, including California. 

About MJ Harvest Inc. 

MJ Harvest Inc. (a/k/a MJHI) cultivates, harvests, manufactures and sells cannabis products through its growing relationship with PPK Investment Group Inc. ("PPK"). PPK sells and markets cannabis flower and edibles throughout Oklahoma. PPK is also participating in a comprehensive cannabis joint venture agreement with FSST Pharms LLC which is wholly owned by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe of Flandreau, South Dakota. MJHI currently owns 10% of PPK with options to acquire 100% of PPK Investment Group at any time prior to March 31, 2023 provided any increase can then be accomplished in accordance with Oklahoma law. 

MJHI also acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. MJHI launched www.procannagro.com to provide a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing outlet for the company's brands and technologies.

About International Brands Group 

Chronic Candy brand was a first mover in the Hemp CBD industry. Since 1998, Chronic Candy has established a reputation for producing and distributing high-quality CBD products.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT: 
MJ Harvest, Inc.
9205 West Russell Rd., Ste. 240
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Telephone: 954.519.3115
Tcktsllc@earthlink.net 
@HARVESTMJ

SOURCE: MJ Harvest, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653282/MJ-Harvest-MJHI-Launches-Chronic-Bud ...

Milch jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MJ Harvest (MJHI) Launches Chronic Buds “Milk N Cookies” Edible to the Oklahoma Dispensary Market Initial Rollout Targets 1000 Dispensaries in the Sooner State LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today completion of initial product samples and packaging of "Milk N Cookies" Chronic Buds, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Operating Hashrate Increases 380%, Over 1.7 EH/s, With the Delivery of ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Update on Summer Drill Program for the Ashram Rare Earth and ...
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Amex Drills Highest Grade Assay at Perron - Reports 79.22 g/t Gold over 6.15 Metres Including ...
Condor Gold Plc ("Condor", "Condor Gold" or the "Company") 14.9m True Width at 3.94g/t Gold ...
Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
Laird Superfood Introduces Functional Oat & Macadamia Plant-Based Powdered Milk
24.06.21
Mondelēz International Advances Sourcing Transparency with TRISCUIT
17.06.21
SWEDISH FISH Partners With TerraCycle to Launch Recycling Program
16.06.21
TELUS customers can celebrate Pride Month and support Rainbow Railroad charity
11.06.21
Cow Colostrum Sales Surging Amid Increasing Application in Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics Industries: Future Market Insights Study
10.06.21
Mondelēz International to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on June 23
10.06.21
Pfizer und BioNTech stellen der US-Regierung 500 Millionen Dosen ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffs für Spenden an ärmere Länder bereit
09.06.21
Lineage Logistics gibt die Übernahme der Kloosterboer Group bekannt
08.06.21
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood Creamer
07.06.21
AiXin Life International, Inc. (OTCQX: AIXN) Announces Acquisitions of Hotel and Pharmacy Chain