NTI Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Proprietary Technology for Nanofilm Deposition, the Filtered Cathodic Vacuum Arc (FCVA)

SANTA CLARA, Calif, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Asia-Pacific market for nanocoating deposition, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (NTI) with the 2021 Asia-Pacific Technology Innovation Leadership Award. NTI has developed a revolutionary filtered cathodic vacuum arc (FCVA) technology that leverages a plasma source and electromagnetic waves to create high-quality coatings. The technology does not require high heat and can perform vacuum coating deposition at room temperature, allowing the company to create advanced materials including one similar to "conductive diamond material" with high hardness, density, high corrosion resistance, high conductivity, and low friction coefficient – in an environmentally friendly manner.

"FCVA's advanced materials seamlessly enhance the average useful life of customers' end products," said Monami Dey, Senior Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "It can perform approximately five microns vacuum coating deposition at room temperature, allowing it to coat on a broad range of substrate materials, such as plastics, rubber, and ceramics. The company also combines its proprietary FCVA technology with the conventional physical vapor deposition (PVD)-based sputtering method to offer functional surface solutions, thereby ensuring cost-effectiveness and environmental friendliness."

By leveraging this exceptional hybrid combination, NTI has developed novel materials, such as TAC-ON, an advanced material with superior properties, including high hardness and density, excellent adhesion, low friction coefficiency, and the ability to be deposited at room temperature. The numerous applications range from smartphone and wearable devices and hard disk drives to cutting tools and automotive applications to new energy. iTAC is used in surface solutions for automotive piston rings, extending the average life expectancy by more than five times, compared to other diamond-like materials. MiCC is an advanced nano-crystalline, chrome-nitride ceramic material with high hardness and low friction coefficient along with excellent corrosion resistance and low surface energy, which is specially coated on industrial molding tools to prolong the service life and improve productivity.