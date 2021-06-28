Stem, Inc. Joins Russell 2000 Index

The Annual Russell Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group that produces, maintains, licenses, and markets stock market indexes, determines membership for its Russell Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes. The Russell 2000 Index is the most widely quoted measure of the overall performance of the small- to mid-capitalization company shares.

Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services, today announced it has joined the Russell 2000 Index.

As the first public pure play smart energy storage company, Stem delivers and operates battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a cleaner, more resilient grid. Our customers include Fortune 500 companies, project developers, utilities, and independent power producers. Stem’s market-leading Athena software helps lower energy costs, enhance customer returns, and solve renewable intermittency across the world’s largest network of distributed energy storage systems.

“Stem’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index highlights the growing focus by investors on ESG themes and the emergence of the energy storage industry in particular,” said John Carrington, Chief Executive Officer at Stem, Inc. “This milestone clearly shows how Stem is benefitting from a rapidly expanding market where our AI-driven clean energy storage services will drive strong revenue growth, margins, and cash flows.”

Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against U.S. Russell Indexes.

For more information on Russell indexes and reconstitution, please visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Stem, Inc.

Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena, a world-class AI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers benefit from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also offers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter. For more information, visit www.stem.com.