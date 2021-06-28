Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and Plus Announce Confidential Submission of Registration Statement in Connection with the Proposed Business Combination

Plus (formerly Plus.ai) (“Plus”) today announced the confidential submission on Friday, June 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) of a draft registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) relating to its previously announced business combination with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ: HCIC) (“Hennessy Capital”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (or SPAC). The Registration Statement was submitted by Plus Inc., (“New Plus”), currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus, which is expected to be the publicly traded entity for the combined company. Shares and warrants of the combined company are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “PLAV” and “PLAV.W”, respectively, upon the consummation of the business combination.

The business combination is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, including the approval of Hennessy Capital’s stockholders.