Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and Plus Announce Confidential Submission of Registration Statement in Connection with the Proposed Business Combination

Plus (formerly Plus.ai) (“Plus”) today announced the confidential submission on Friday, June 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) of a draft registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) relating to its previously announced business combination with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ: HCIC) (“Hennessy Capital”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (or SPAC). The Registration Statement was submitted by Plus Inc., (“New Plus”), currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus, which is expected to be the publicly traded entity for the combined company. Shares and warrants of the combined company are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “PLAV” and “PLAV.W”, respectively, upon the consummation of the business combination.

The business combination is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, including the approval of Hennessy Capital’s stockholders.

About Plus

Plus is a global leader in autonomous driving technology for long-haul trucking, headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs and industry veterans who have extensive experience in high tech and artificial intelligence. Plus is enabling trucks with its low-cost, high-performance full-stack Level 4 autonomous driving technology to make long-haul trucking safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. Mass production and global deployment of its supervised autonomous driving system, which reduces fuel consumption by an estimated 10% compared to a traditional truck, is planned to start in the second half of 2021. Plus is also collaborating with leading truck manufacturers, fleets, and ecosystem partners to drive the development of decarbonization transportation solutions including autonomous trucks powered by natural gas. For more information, please visit www.plus.ai or follow Plus on LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a special purpose acquisition company which raised $345 million in its IPO in January 2021 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (NASDAQ: HCIC). Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded by Daniel J. Hennessy to pursue an initial business combination, with a specific focus on businesses in the sustainable industrial technology and infrastructure industries. For more information, please visit www.hennessycapllc.com.

