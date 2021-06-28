checkAd

Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Results and Robust Second Half Business Pipeline - Increases Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for 2021

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers comprehensive solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media, and display / video / CTV – today announced preliminary results for the second quarter of 2021, along with increased guidance for full year 2021 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. The new guidance is based on a strong first half of 2021 coupled with a robust revenues pipeline going into the second half of the year.

Preliminary results

($M)

Q2 2020

Actual Results

Q1 2021

Actual Results

 

 

 

Q2 2021

Preliminary Results

Sequential

Quarterly Growth

Year Over

Year Growth

Total Revenues

$60.3

$89.8

$105

17%

74%

Adjusted EBITDA

$2.5

$8.8

$13.5

53%

440%

Main highlights:

  • Perion’s Hub and Spoke business model which successfully connects both demand and supply sides of the “open internet” is driving efficiencies which improve Adjusted EBITDA margins;
  • Video advertising and CTV are key growth drivers for our year-over-year increase in projected advertising revenue;
  • Increase in our clients’ performance marketing initiatives is driving record search revenues.

($M)

2020

2021

 

Actual
Annual Results

Revised Annual
Guidance

Annual Growth*

Revenues

$328.1

$410-$430

28%

