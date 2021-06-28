Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Results and Robust Second Half Business Pipeline - Increases Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for 2021
Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers comprehensive solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media, and display / video / CTV – today announced preliminary results for the second quarter of 2021, along with increased guidance for full year 2021 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. The new guidance is based on a strong first half of 2021 coupled with a robust revenues pipeline going into the second half of the year.
Preliminary results
|
($M)
|
Q2 2020
Actual Results
|
Q1 2021
Actual Results
|
|
|
|
Q2 2021
Preliminary Results
|
Sequential
Quarterly Growth
|
Year Over
Year Growth
|
Total Revenues
|
$60.3
|
$89.8
|
$105
|
17%
|
74%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$2.5
|
$8.8
|
$13.5
|
53%
|
440%
Main highlights:
- Perion’s Hub and Spoke business model which successfully connects both demand and supply sides of the “open internet” is driving efficiencies which improve Adjusted EBITDA margins;
- Video advertising and CTV are key growth drivers for our year-over-year increase in projected advertising revenue;
- Increase in our clients’ performance marketing initiatives is driving record search revenues.
|
($M)
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
Actual
|
Revised Annual
|
Annual Growth*
|
Revenues
|
$328.1
|
$410-$430
|
28%
|
