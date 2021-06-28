Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Results and Robust Second Half Business Pipeline - Increases Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for 2021

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers comprehensive solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media, and display / video / CTV – today announced preliminary results for the second quarter of 2021, along with increased guidance for full year 2021 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. The new guidance is based on a strong first half of 2021 coupled with a robust revenues pipeline going into the second half of the year.

Preliminary results